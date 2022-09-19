ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Have you ever been scammed from a tenancy contractor?

 3 days ago

I have a house I am renting out, got tiles, carpet and blinds done. The countertop guy came, we worked out a price and he wanted $5K up front for the stone. Was supposed to be a 3-4 day job, he showed up 2 days late, ripped out all the counters then ghosted me. I worked really hard for that money and this guy just takes it. Yes it’s my fault for not getting a receipt or invoice but he said its gonna be emailed to me. What I don’t get is he has a business card with his name and business, fb page and his WhatsApp has his face. What can I do at this point?

Public Safety
Let's explore Houston together. Discover the cost of living, climate, transportation, things to do and more!

