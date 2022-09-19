Read full article on original website
Related
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Is Lowered into Royal Vault in Stunning Final Farewell
Queen Elizabeth has been laid to rest. The penultimate funeral ritual for the late monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8, was conducted at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday at about 5 p.m. local time. Following a somber service led by the Dean of...
Meghan Markle Just Received The Most Devastating News About Her Legal Battle With Her Sister—She Must Be Freaking Out
This article was originally posted on 03/07/22 Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Grant (although she has primarily gone by Samantha Markle since Prince Harry and Meghan started publicly dating) is reportedly suing her for defamatio...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'
King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland.
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
A Royal Guest Tested Positive For COVID-19 Just Days After Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in British history, serving an astonishing 70 years and seven months on the throne before her heartbreaking death (via People). The queen was beloved by many, and people clamored to pay their respects to the late monarch. Newsweek reports that over 4.1...
Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen's Funeral
Meghan Markle had an emotional moment at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was photographed wiping away a tear following the service honoring the Queen at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday. She attended the funeral alongside husband Prince Harry and members of the royal family.
RELATED PEOPLE
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
Royal family releases new photo of Queen Elizabeth II after funeral
The 96-year-old monarch was laid to rest following a state funeral on Sept. 19.
Photos show the Queen's coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel
The Queen was lowered into the royal vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor after her state funeral. The Queen's coffin will be interred in the King George VI memorial chapel – her final resting place. Prince Philip's coffin will be moved a final time from the royal vault...
ETOnline.com
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids, Archie and Lilibet, Were During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Monday's touching state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was missing two important guests. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both in attendance, with the Duke of Sussex participating in several processionals surrounding the historic day, neither their 3-year-old son, Archie, nor their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, joined their parents for any of the events surrounding the death of their great-grandmother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harper's Bazaar
Prince William and Prince Harry's Step-Siblings Made a Rare Appearance at the Queen's Funeral
Prince William and Prince Harry's step-siblings Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles made a rare appearance with the rest of the royal family during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Monday, September 19. Laura and Tom are Queen Consort Camilla's children, and don't attend too many royal events. Though,...
New Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly won't inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara — but Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte will
Kate Middleton will not inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara, but her daughter Charlotte will. Kate was given the title "Princess of Wales" after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Hello! Magazine writes the tiara her mother-in-law wore at her wedding belongs to the Spencer family.
See Princess Charlotte's Grown Up Gesture for Queen Elizabeth at the Late Monarch's Funeral
Princess Charlotte honored her late great-grandmother by wearing a hat for the first time during the solemn event Princess Charlotte is honoring Queen Elizabeth in a special way as she says a final goodbye to her late great-grandmother. The 7-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at Westminster Abbey in London Monday, joining the royals and leaders from around the world for the state funeral of the late monarch. Dressed in all black, Charlotte matched her mother in a long coat and wore a hat for the first time. Headpieces...
When and where to watch the queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral in Photos: The Biggest Moments
It was the first time in history that cameras were allowed to record inside the funeral of a British monarch, capturing the impressive formalities and gravity of the day
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
ETOnline.com
Police Officer Collapses During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral, Is Carried Away on Stretcher
A police officer collapsed on Monday morning during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London. The man on duty fainted by Parliament Square during the services, according to the New York Post, and had to be carried away on a stretcher. The incident took place prior to the funeral procession.
Scotland Yard reveals 67 arrests made in London during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Over 3,000 officers from virtually every force in the UK were helping Scotland Yard with the policing operation as Britain said goodbye to its longest-serving monarch. Director general of the National Crime Agency, Lynne Owens, said it was the force’s “honour and privilege” to serve King Charles III.
Comments / 0