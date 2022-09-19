ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'

King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
ETOnline.com

Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids, Archie and Lilibet, Were During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Monday's touching state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was missing two important guests. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both in attendance, with the Duke of Sussex participating in several processionals surrounding the historic day, neither their 3-year-old son, Archie, nor their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, joined their parents for any of the events surrounding the death of their great-grandmother.
People

See Princess Charlotte's Grown Up Gesture for Queen Elizabeth at the Late Monarch's Funeral

Princess Charlotte honored her late great-grandmother by wearing a hat for the first time during the solemn event Princess Charlotte is honoring Queen Elizabeth in a special way as she says a final goodbye to her late great-grandmother. The 7-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at Westminster Abbey in London Monday, joining the royals and leaders from around the world for the state funeral of the late monarch. Dressed in all black, Charlotte matched her mother in a long coat and wore a hat for the first time. Headpieces...
The Hill

When and where to watch the queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
