CBS 46
FIRST ALERT: Breezy and cooler tonight; Nice weekend ahead
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A cold front is bringing isolated showers Thursday afternoon, and it will deliver cooler temperatures overnight on a gusty northwest wind. Look for wind gusts to 30 mph through this evening, and 20 mph overnight. The risk of showers or a t-storm ends by 8 pm.
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low 90s through midweek before cooler air arrives
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tuesday was the hottest day in Atlanta since August 2, with a high of 92°. It will be as hot or maybe even hotter on Wednesday with nearly full sunshine. Expect a low temperature in the mid 60s in the suburbs and near 70 in the city on Wednesday morning. It will reach the low to mid 80s by noon, and soar into the low 90s in the afternoon.
CBS 46
Best places to see fall foilage in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let the temperatures fool you; fall is approaching and with it comes a beautiful kaleidoscope of color. Atlanta, and Georgia as a whole, gives you plenty of opportunities to view the leaves change from green to a beautiful mix of red, yellow and brown as they fall to the ground (pun intended).
CBS 46
Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn set for Oct. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn will return Oct. 1. The yearly parade will be followed by a festival with food and performances by celebrities and marching bands. Raheem the Dream, Sammie and the Stillman College and Creekside High School marching bands will be among the many performers.
macaronikid.com
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Georgia And Where Best To See Them
Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near near us and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
CBS 46
Six Atlanta chefs participating in Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Six Atlanta chefs will create dishes inspired by Georgia peanuts during Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week Oct. 4 to 9. During Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week, each chef will create special Georgia Peanut-inspired dishes with ingredients including raw or roasted peanuts, peanut oil, peanut flour, and more. Bastone...
CBS 46
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ seen in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s seeing what’s called “rainbow fentanyl” on the streets. The brightly colored drugs look like candy making them more appealing to children. They can also come in pill form or look like sidewalk chalk. The...
CBS 46
Walkway collapse injures 17 on coastal Georgia dock
ST. MARYS, Ga. (AP) — A metal boat gangway collapsed on a coastal Georgia dock, injuring 17 people, including six who were sent to local hospitals. A group of Navy veterans was boarding a cruise on Tuesday in St. Marys, Georgia when the gangway collapsed with a loud noise.
Popular Buckhead restaurant catches fire early Tuesday morning
ATLANTA — A popular restaurant in the heart of Buckhead was severely damaged during a fire Tuesday morning. Atlanta firefighters were called to the Tin Lizzy’s Cantina on Piedmont Road near Roswell Road just before 6 a.m. We’re working to learn the cause of the fire, for Channel...
CBS 46
Oktoberfest 2022 celebrations in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The biggest Oktoberfest celebration is in Munich, but Georgians around the state are giving it their best shot! Below is a list of events celebrating Oktoberfest around metro Atlanta, from Helen’s famous blowouts to a 5K. Remember to celebrate responsibly!. Oktoberfest in Helen, Ga. WHAT:...
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
CBS 46
Chattahoochee rangers increase security measures after 63 car break-ins
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New bright yellow signs are on display in parking lots lining the Chattahoochee River. They’re warning people to remove their valuables and lock their cars. The signs were installed after more than 60 car break-ins were reported to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area park...
CBS 46
Hawks release 2022-23 promotional schedule
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hawks released their promotional night schedule for the 2022-23 season, including two Marvel-themed nights, a healthcare appreciation night and Pride night. The schedule kicks off with opening night Oct. 19 where fans will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of State Farm. The season features three...
Fire causes heavy damage to popular Buckhead restaurant
ATLANTA — Several Atlanta firefighters responded to the popular Tin Lizzy's Cantina in Buckhead just before 6 a.m. Tuesday where a fire caused heavy damage to the building. An exterior wall of the building is completely charred. Crews could be seen on the roof of the building as smoke billowed just before sunrise.
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
CBS 46
‘Bovtiqve Fashion Week’ returns to Atlanta with more events, shows, designers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a successful event in February, Bovtiqve Fashion Week returns to Atlanta on Sept. 21 with fresh ideas, designers, and runway shows. From September 21-25, the creative minds behind the week of events say they are casting a wider net to capture more of what makes the city’s fashion unique.
CBS 46
South Fulton studio celebrates ‘comeback’ after thieves steal $200,000 in equipment
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A South Fulton studio showed remarkable resilience after thieves stole $200,000 in equipment from their property in January. Rory Walker, CEO, and Founder of VividRich HQ said thieves got away with cameras and computers, but couldn’t take away his dream. Eight months after the devastating crime, the company opened a new 21,000-square-foot creative space and film studio for small and independent creatives.
CBS 46
Vehicle fire shuts down portion of I-285 South during busy morning commute
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A vehicle fire had all southbound lanes on I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway closed Wednesday morning. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Fire rips through bakery built more than 100 years ago in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and market between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday evening completely destroying its historic structure. Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. Those that work inside the building called 911 to report a fire just after 6 p.m., but fortunately everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.
CBS 46
National Voter Registration Day events happening Tuesday around Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s election day is only about 49 days away. Tuesday, Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day and with big races on the ballot this fall, Fulton County officials want to make sure you’re ready to cast your vote. Every eligible Fulton County voter...
