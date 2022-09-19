ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Wind
3d ago

Keep in mind trump supporters will always be on the wrong side of history. What have you done to our country? Have you no decency⁉️ Come on, fake electors. The insurrection... The big lie was and is a lie and now you are behind a man who stole classified documents. What is wrong with you people??

37
Runamuck
3d ago

Trump lacks morals, integrity, ethics, accountability, and honesty. We can only come to the conclusion that Trump supporters lack the same qualities. There can be no other reasonable explanation.

18
Llewellyn Daniel
3d ago

Eisenhower was the last Republican President not an avowed bigot. From Nixon on, Republican Presidential candidates have been champions of racial and religious bigotry. Republicans aren’t owed political support. They have to earn it.

21
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
