Keep in mind trump supporters will always be on the wrong side of history. What have you done to our country? Have you no decency⁉️ Come on, fake electors. The insurrection... The big lie was and is a lie and now you are behind a man who stole classified documents. What is wrong with you people??
Trump lacks morals, integrity, ethics, accountability, and honesty. We can only come to the conclusion that Trump supporters lack the same qualities. There can be no other reasonable explanation.
Eisenhower was the last Republican President not an avowed bigot. From Nixon on, Republican Presidential candidates have been champions of racial and religious bigotry. Republicans aren’t owed political support. They have to earn it.
Related
Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare
Bartender and Proud Boys Member Gets Longest Prison Sentence to Date Among Jan. 6 Defendants Convicted Solely of Obstruction
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Former ELLE columnist who accused Donald Trump of rape in 2019 plans to file new civil lawsuit
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says
Former GOP lawmaker reacts to Trump's 'humiliating' speech
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them
RELATED PEOPLE
Fact check: False claim that King Charles III said Trump won the election
Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago
Michael Cohen doubles down on claim that Trump may have kept classified documents to blackmail the DOJ into not indicting him
Hear what ex-FBI special agent noticed in evidence photo taken inside Trump's home
IN THIS ARTICLE
“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling
Donald Trump Remains Close With Melania Trump Lookalike Margo Martin
Trump ex-Attorney General Bill Barr predicts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be elected president in 2024
Former DOJ prosecutor says Trump's empty folders are "a game changer"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exclusive: New book reveals Trump’s business practices included once being paid with gold bars
What Photos of Donald Trump on Golf Course Reveal
Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 68