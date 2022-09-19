Read full article on original website
'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral
Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
Spain ‘asks former king and cousin of Queen Elizabeth II not to attend her funeral’ amid regal row
The Spanish government has allegedly asked the late Queen's cousin and former king of Spain not to attend Her Majesty's state funeral amid a row threatening to drive a wedge between government and monarchy. No sooner had Buckingham Palace issued an invitation to King Juan Carlos I than had Spanish...
Short & Bitterly Sweet: President Joe Biden Leaves London Following Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden have departed from London after being among the honorable guests in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19.The couple arrived via limousine to Westminister Abbey, where they solemnly joined other international leaders to pay one last respect to the late British monarch.The President, 79, and his wife, 71, had been participating in homages to the Queen — who passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8 — since their arrival on Saturday, September 17.SO HEARTBREAKING: PRINCESS CHARLOTTE BREAKS OUT IN TEARS AT QUEEN ELIZABETH...
Royal fans complain about ‘disrespectful and inappropriate’ behaviour as the queen’s coffin passes by crowds of mourners
THEY had lined the streets in order to witness one of the most historic moments of a generation - Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. And while the majority of people maintained their silence as a sign of respect as the coffin went past, others decided to express their support of the late monarch by clapping and even cheering.
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession
There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
Queen Elizabeth Will Reportedly Be Buried Wearing These Surprising Items
Speculation as to the items Queen Elizabeth will be buried with appear to point to a simple adornment of some of her most beloved and treasured jewelry pieces.
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
Sarah Ferguson Attends Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral, Sits Apart From Disgraced Ex Prince Andrew
Though Sarah Ferguson had been absent from many royal engagements following Queen Elizabeth's death, she paid her respects by attending Her Majesty's funeral on Monday, September 19. Before entering the church, the Duchess of York, who was dressed in all black, was seen standing alongside her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice,...
King Charles III’s Call Out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Speech Is an ‘Olive Branch,’ Royal Expert Says
Following King Charles III’s first speech as monarch, royal expert Gareth Russell weighed in on why he believes the new sovereign’s mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was meant as an “olive branch” to the couple. “I wasn’t surprised, I was pleased,” Russell exclusively revealed...
Twitter Is Convinced The Archbishop Of Canterbury Took A Subtle Dig At Meghan And Harry
Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in February 1952 following the sudden death of her father, King George VI. At the time, she was just 25-years-old. She died on September 8 at her home at Balmoral in Scotland, and was the longest reigning British monarch in history, according to People magazine.
Mike Tindall spotted being told off for breaking silence during the Queen’s procession when Zara ‘shot him a look’
ROYAL ZARA Tindall was spotted "shooting a look" at her husband Mike as a warning after he broke the silence during the Queen's procession. Zara, the Queen's oldest granddaughter and her husband, were part of the royal group on Wednesday. During a solemn moment of mourning, a royal expert claims...
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
Bidens forced to sit 14 rows back behind president of Poland at Queen’s funeral service
Joe Biden and Jill Biden were pictured among the world leaders in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, where the US president and first lady were seated in the 14th row.Mr Biden and his wife were seated behind the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, but in front of Czech Republic Prime Minister Peter Fiala and his wife Jana Fialová, pictures showed.The Bidens were seated in a section of the abbey set aside for world leaders attending the event, alongside the heads of Commonwealth states, British politicians and leaders and members...
UK says Biden is an exception to Queen funeral advice for world leaders to travel in buses with limited security
The UK said foreign leaders should use escorted buses to get to the Queen's funeral. But it later rowed back, saying President Joe Biden could use his own car for his security. The UK government reframed its seemingly hardline rules as "guidance" with exceptions. The UK said President Joe Biden...
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
Why the Royal Vault isn't the Queen's final resting place
Queen Elizabeth's coffin came to its final resting place at Windsor on Monday. This completed its long journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, then from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey, and then finally to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Joe Biden flies out of London two hours after end of Queen Elizabeth funeral
President Joe Biden departed London’s Stansted Airport en route to Washington, just hours after he joined myriad heads of state and government at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr Biden, accompanied first lady Jill Biden, boarded Air Force One for the flight to Joint...
Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen's Funeral
Meghan Markle had an emotional moment at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was photographed wiping away a tear following the service honoring the Queen at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday. She attended the funeral alongside husband Prince Harry and members of the royal family.
