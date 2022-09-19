President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden have departed from London after being among the honorable guests in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19.The couple arrived via limousine to Westminister Abbey, where they solemnly joined other international leaders to pay one last respect to the late British monarch.The President, 79, and his wife, 71, had been participating in homages to the Queen — who passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8 — since their arrival on Saturday, September 17.SO HEARTBREAKING: PRINCESS CHARLOTTE BREAKS OUT IN TEARS AT QUEEN ELIZABETH...

