UEFA

Daily Mail

'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral

Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Short & Bitterly Sweet: President Joe Biden Leaves London Following Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden have departed from London after being among the honorable guests in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19.The couple arrived via limousine to Westminister Abbey, where they solemnly joined other international leaders to pay one last respect to the late British monarch.The President, 79, and his wife, 71, had been participating in homages to the Queen — who passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8 — since their arrival on Saturday, September 17.SO HEARTBREAKING: PRINCESS CHARLOTTE BREAKS OUT IN TEARS AT QUEEN ELIZABETH...
WORLD
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
The Independent

Bidens forced to sit 14 rows back behind president of Poland at Queen’s funeral service

Joe Biden and Jill Biden were pictured among the world leaders in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, where the US president and first lady were seated in the 14th row.Mr Biden and his wife were seated behind the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, but in front of Czech Republic Prime Minister Peter Fiala and his wife Jana Fialová, pictures showed.The Bidens were seated in a section of the abbey set aside for world leaders attending the event, alongside the heads of Commonwealth states, British politicians and leaders and members...
POTUS
The List

The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Why the Royal Vault isn't the Queen's final resting place

Queen Elizabeth's coffin came to its final resting place at Windsor on Monday. This completed its long journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, then from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey, and then finally to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
U.K.
CNN

CNN

