First weekend for the Big E reaches groundbreaking record

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first day of the Big E reached an all-time attendance record on Friday, with over 87,000 visitors.

Last year, the first Saturday of the Big E saw over 103, 000 visitors enter through the gates. While on Sunday, there were 84,981 visitors, according to Big E’s public relations and media coordinator, Keri Nichols.

In addition to agriculture and a wide variety of food, the Big E also offers live entertainment, and rides, like the new Super Wheel, games, and more!

Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 to 12.

