ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

First weekend for the Big E reaches groundbreaking record

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rE0g9_0i1A6zjR00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first day of the Big E reached an all-time attendance record on Friday, with over 87,000 visitors.

The Big E featuring numerous classics to new ‘wild’ food options

Last year, the first Saturday of the Big E saw over 103, 000 visitors enter through the gates. While on Sunday, there were 84,981 visitors, according to Big E’s public relations and media coordinator, Keri Nichols.

In addition to agriculture and a wide variety of food, the Big E also offers live entertainment, and rides, like the new Super Wheel, games, and more!

Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 to 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Circus returns to The Big E under a new big top

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A longtime Big E attraction is back for another year, but with some new touches. The first and most noticable change is the new circus under which the performances take place. Ringmaster Ian Garden Jr. told Western Mass News that this year’s Big E is the first time that it has ever been set up and it’s unique in that it was built for the circus’s needs.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
West Springfield, MA
Sports
West Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
westernmassnews.com

PAW Patrol Live! coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A powerful pack of pups will soon be heading to Springfield. The MassMutual Center announced Monday that “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” will take the stage on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m, and Sunday, December 4 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy