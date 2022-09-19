Read full article on original website
“This is such a unique afternoon,” Village of New Paltz mayor Tim Rogers noted on Saturday, September 17, as dignitaries, first responders and community members mingled inside and outside the brand-new headquarters of the Village Fire Department. What he meant was that it was the first and probably the only time that non-firefighters will be permitted to set foot inside the new 14,000-square-foot building’s cavernous Apparatus Bay, on account of safety regulations. Last Saturday was Touch-a-Truck Day for grownups, one might say.
If you felt like you were being personally hunted by Zeus himself this morning, you're not alone. A staggering amount of lightning struck the Hudson Valley overnight and into the early morning hours. Here's where most of the electricity struck. Hudson Valley, NY Lightning Storm. "That was a powerful storm...
Experience a rebirth. Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera at the Byrdcliffe Theater, 34 Tinker Street, Woodstock. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, September 23, 24, 25. Doors open at 7:30, show begins at 8 pm. This takes place in a post-apocalyptic atmosphere, and centers around planetary rebirth, finding light and beauty in the darkest times, and on our deep connection with all living things, our planet, and with each other. Orchestrated for harps, ethereal choral voices, South American/Andean traditional instruments, Indonesian/Sudanese gamelan orchestra, chamber strings, droning harmoniums, dulcimer, bells, piano, and earthy percussion/frame drums, the Earth Opera steps into otherworldly realms and unfolds upon a non-linear and timeless path, similar to the way we dream. Characters include dancing Deities from around the world (Hanuman, Green Tara, Jesus), ethereal Seraphim choirs, Virtues and Prophets, serpents, birds, narcissistic dictators, monks, dream-beings, Saint Margaret of the Parking Lot, children of the future, and many other luminous beings. The work transforms visions, dreams, and spiritual experiences into a completely immersive experience. The Earth Opera was composed and developed by Elizabeth Clark within the quiet mountain sanctuary and artist retreat of Byrdcliffe Artists Colony in Woodstock over the course of a three-year artist residency. For more information go to:
Some of the best Oktoberfest festivities are happening right here in Westchester County, and we want to help you celebrate them all. FYI: You don’t have to go all the way to Bavaria to experience a great Oktoberfest. In Westchester County, plenty of towns, public groups, and even individual businesses are getting their lederhosen on in October. Here are some of our top picks in case you feel like grabbing your stein and joining in on the local fun.
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
MONTVALE, N.J. — Thrive Senior Living is hosting a grand opening on Oct. 6 for Thrive at Montvale, a borough along the New York State border just northwest of New York City. The property offers 203 units of independent living and assisted living, as well as small-house memory care.
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced last Wednesday $205,000 in funding has been awarded for 16 local programs, as part of the County’s Historical Sites & Museums Infrastructure grant program, which provides funding opportunities for local nonprofit historical societies and museums. The program supports local historical institutions through vital capital and operating infrastructure investments, ensuring the continued preservation of Dutchess County’s unique heritage.
The weekend will be here before you know it, and this coming weekend is the first one of the fall season. How will you bring in the fall? It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and there are a lot of things to do. Apple picking, pumpkin picking, and all sorts of fun and seasonal festivals. In fact, there are 4 pretty cool things coming up this weekend that you might want to check out.
A Hudson Valley historic building was destroyed after a vehicle slammed into the structure setting off a fire that destroyed the building. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 3 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 in the Hughsonville hamlet of the town of Wappinger. According to Wappinger town officials, around...
Here are 7 Dutchess County spots to get the most popular pizza ever created. Gotta love pepperoni pizza! Pepperoni is indeed the single most popular pizza, and National Pepperoni Pizza Day is celebrated annually in its honor each September. Personally, for me, it's Mike and Joe's Brick Oven Pizza and...
GOSHEN – Orange County’s new health commissioner, Dr. Alicia Pointer, spent the last several years of her career as head of pediatrics at Cornerstone Family Healthcare in Newburgh. She wanted to do more for the community, so she applied for her new job, she told the Health and...
We love this time of year. From fall events to apple picking to visits to pumpkin patches, there’s tons of ways to enjoy this season with your family. In between fall events, make sure to drop by a local Westchester farm to get a quintessential fall treat: apple cider donuts! Many local farms in Westchester offer these fresh-baked delicious treats that you can pair with a warm or cold cup of cider. Enjoy!
NEWBURGH – On Monday, September 12, community members expressed their opinions during the public hearing portion of the city council meeting concerning the proposed site development agreement with Kearney Realty & Development Group Inc. for the transfer and redevelopment of Urban Renewal land on Montgomery Street. The land is located across the street from Horizons on the Hudson Elementary School, formerly called Montgomery Street School.
Rabbit75_fot | AdobeStock. All other photos courtesy of Jane Daniels. We have a local hiking expert pick the best Westchester County trails for you to take in the incredible and colorful fall foliage this year. Fall is the perfect time to get out and exercise in Westchester. Not only is...
NEWBURGH – Retired Orange County Court Judge Pano Patsalos died on Saturday, September 17 at age 93. The Newburgh native his Doctor of Law degree in 1957 following his service in the Army during the Korean conflict. Patsalos served in private practice and as a Newburgh Town Justice, ultimately...
Pleasant Valley Free Library is hosting Banned Books Week this week. We've all heard a lot about banned books as of late. many books are censored by religious authorities or the government. There was even a Banned Book Fair held in Kingston over the summer. Banned Books Week is currently...
Complementing the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, referred to as DRI, is the newly launched New York Forward grant program, created to invigorate downtown areas in New York State’s smaller and rural municipalities. Whereas, the DRI is aimed at revitalizing large cities, Forward is directed at enhancement of smaller townships, villages and hamlets.
A new double-drive thru McDonald's restaurant is coming to one of the busiest areas in Dutchess County. Construction crews were working hard on Tuesday to prepare for the construction of the Hudson Valley's newest fast food restaurant. An enormous work site has been fenced in and heavy equipment has been brought to construct a brand new state-of-the-art McDonald's restaurant.
There are a lot of great things about warmer weather. The pools get uncovered, concert venues open up and the classic cars hit the road. New cars are fun. It's cool to see the shiny and sleek modern vehicles with all of the latest technology integrated with them. As much I love new cars there's just something about an an antique car. Who doesn't love classic cars?
