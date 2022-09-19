ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Lockheed Martin breaks own record, delivers 300-kW laser weapon to US military

By Deena Theresa
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago

Lockheed Martin has delivered a 300-kilowatt laser — its most powerful laser to date — to the U.S. military's Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering OUSD (R&E), the company announced on Thursday.

The laser was developed under the Pentagon's High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI), which is an effort by the department to strengthen the directed energy industrial base and improve the quality of laser beams, as per Breaking Defense.

The move comes on the heels of Lockheed Martin delivering the 60+ kW-class high-energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance (HELIOS), the first tactical laser weapon system to be integrated into existing ships, in August.

"There were multiple vendors selected for HELSI, and Lockheed Martin really focused on expanding our production capacity internally to make sure that we could deliver this system in a timely fashion, and so we're really proud to be the first out of the gate," Race McDermott, a member of Lockheed Martin’s advanced product solutions strategy and advanced concepts team, said during a media roundtable September 15.

The 300-kilowatt laser is ready to integrate with the DOD demonstration efforts, including the U.S. Army’s Indirect Fires Protection Capability-High Energy Laser (IFPC-HEL) Demonstrator laser weapon system.

The 300 kW-class laser has a higher energy capacity

The OUSD (R&E) had selected Lockheed Martin in 2019 to "scale its spectral beam combined high energy laser architecture to the 300 kW-class level as part of HELSI, and the team recently achieved that milestone ahead of schedule," according to the release.

Rick Cordaro, vice president, Lockheed Martin Advanced Product Solutions, said in the statement that Lockheed Martin increased the "power and efficiency and reduced the weight and volume of continuous-wave high energy lasers which reduces the risk for future fielding efforts of high power laser weapon systems".

Most Popular

"We sort of describe [spectral beam combination] as the cover of the Pink Floyd [The Dark Side of the Moon] album where you see the light coming in — in white light — and then splitting off into the different spectrums of color," he said. "Well, it's like doing that in reverse, where we take the different spectral elements and combine them into one high energy beam," National Defense Magazine reported.

The 300 kW-class laser has a higher energy capacity, which allows it to "engage targets at more extended standoff ranges, and to kill them quicker. The 300 kW-class laser has been the goal, really scaling up to those harder missions to engage threats like cruise missiles," said McDermott.

It could be deployable on the ground, sea, and air

Lockheed Martin’s laser and sensor systems director Amaan Sattar added that the laser provided a more cost-effective capability than other armaments.

"We're talking about pennies or dollars on the shot here, not massive amounts of dollars per shot as you would find with … traditional means of getting rid of a threat," he said. "So, this is actually a really important and competitive capability in terms of the cost per shot … when you take into account how much electricity each shot actually uses."

The Lockheed statement said that the delivery milestone cemented the defense giant's commitment to 21st Century Security, "developing advanced technologies that provide speed, agility, and mission solutions that help ensure the U.S. and its allies are always prepared for what’s ahead".

The company is also focusing on reducing the size and weight of the laser weapon so that it can be deployable on the ground, sea, and potential air platforms.

"This is yet another step in proving that these systems are ready and are able to be deployed as … force multipliers and as part of the directed energy and kinetic energy mix that our warfighters can use to defend against threats like rockets, artilleries, mortars, cruise missiles, UAVs and small ships," added Cordaro.

For You

Comments / 17

Djene Francisco
3d ago

My ships are more advanced, plasma turrets and plasma gun is like a wave cannon. My fleet is still here just in case we contact life beyond earth and they were not friendly.

Reply
2
Related
nationalinterest.org

The Air-Dropped B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Can Totally Destroy Any Target

Given its vast capabilities, Air Force officials have begun referring to the upgraded B61-12 as the “All Up Round.”. The Air Force and Northrop Grumman are integrating a cutting-edge crypto modernization and Radar Aided Targeting System (RATS) into its stealthy B-2 bomber as part of an intense, wide-ranging series of upgrades to the aircraft. Once completed, it will ensure that the bomber can sustain operational functionality in modern, high-threat environments against technologically sophisticated adversaries.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser Weapon#Us Military#Lasers#Pentagon#High Energy Laser Scaling#Helsi#The U S Army
Popular Science

The US military doesn’t know where 6 of its nuclear weapons are

U.S. airmen scour rugged countryside for a missing nuclear device, during fourth day of operation "Broken Arrow," here January 21st. The weapon was one of four on board a SAC B-52 bomber which crashed January 17th, 1966. Officials said there is no danger of a nuclear blast or radiation contamination as a result of the crash. Getty ImagesThe U.S. military had 32 nuclear accidents during the Cold War, and several nuclear weapons remain unaccounted for.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to the 25 Largest U.S. Cities

A few months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as other countries began imposing major sanctions on the superpower, Russian state TV began broadcasting simulations of nuclear attacks on Great Britain. The goal of those broadcasts was likely to serve as a reminder to Russia’s enemies the utter destruction its nuclear arsenal is capable of […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia

A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
TECHNOLOGY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

GE Completes Testing New, More Powerful F-35 Stealth Fighter Engine

Though retooling the F-35’s engines could offer advantages, it might leave the F-35B behind. In a press release, General Electric announced the conclusion of testing for their F-35 fighter jet engine replacement program. This initiative seeks to boost the F-35 stealth fighter’s performance by affording the warplane greater range, acceleration, and an increased combat radius.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
118K+
Followers
11K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy