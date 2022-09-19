SPEARFISH —Sanitary sewer work and paving operations along Windmill Drive and Sandstone Hills Drive will restrict traffic movement starting Sept. 21, and ending Sept. 27. The intersection of Windmill Drive and Sandstone Hills Drive will be closed for the finalization of the sanitary sewer work on Sandstone Hills Drive. Asphalt paving will also take place during that time on Windmill Drive, which will affect traffic and parking along the road. Windmill Drive will be closed to through traffic but access to residents on Windmill Drive will be allowed. A detour route utilizing Woodlands Drive will be established for residents that do not live on Windmill Drive. The sanitary sewer work and paving operations are scheduled to be completed by the end of the day Sept. 27, but might be extended due to inclement weather.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO