WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Trolls the Bears (Again) in Viral Post-Game Interview
On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers earned their first victory of the 2022 season after defeating the Chicago Bears 27-10. Of course, MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers made sure to rub it in when talking about the big win against Green Bay’s NFC North rivals. Trolling the Bears and their fans seems to be a favorite pastime of the Super Bowl-winning QB. And his most recent amusing post-game comments didn’t disappoint.
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Mystery of the Aaron Rodgers look-alike spotted at Sunday's Packers game takes an international turn
Aaron Rodgers joked about his doppelganger shown on TV at Lambeau Field on Sunday. "That was a total plant by NBC, I'm sure," he told Pat McAfee.
‘Sunday Night Football’ Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With Wild Aaron Rodgers Graphic
At this point, it’s undeniable that Aaron Rodgers, does in fact, own the Chicago Bears. With the Green Bay Packers defeating their division rivals 27-10 on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, the quarterback improved to 24-5 all-time against the Monsters of the Midway. Green Bay’s 17-point win over...
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 27-10 win over Bears in Week 2
As was the case last season, the Green Bay Packers rebounded from a disappointing Week 1 defeat by coasting past a divisional rival in primetime at Lambeau Field in Week 2. The Detroit Lions were the victim in 2021; on Sunday night, it was the Chicago Bears. A dynamic performance...
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Live Updates: Packers vs. Bears on ‘Sunday Night Football’
The Green Bay Packers (0-1) are hosting the Chicago Bears (1-0) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Follow along all night for updates.
Bears' Roquan Smith and Cole Kmet Hurting More Than Helping
What is going on with the Chicago Bears? The expected stars aren't shining as bright as fans expected. Roquan Smith's holdout in the offseason created a dramatic distraction and Cole Kmet is walking a thin line of drifting toward irrelevance. Roquan Smith Isn't Right. So far in 2022, the Bears...
NFL world rips Bears for shotgun at goal line
Trailing by two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears faced a fourth-and-goal from inside of the Green Bay one-yard line. With just over eight minutes remaining, the decision to go for it was obvious. The play Chicago dialed up, though, was much more disputed. The Bears lined...
Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2
FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
Green Bay Packers Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are making a roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is Travis Fulgham. The Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad this Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is now a free agent and should soon find a new home.
