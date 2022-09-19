ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Trolls the Bears (Again) in Viral Post-Game Interview

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers earned their first victory of the 2022 season after defeating the Chicago Bears 27-10. Of course, MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers made sure to rub it in when talking about the big win against Green Bay’s NFC North rivals. Trolling the Bears and their fans seems to be a favorite pastime of the Super Bowl-winning QB. And his most recent amusing post-game comments didn’t disappoint.
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Yardbarker

Bears' Roquan Smith and Cole Kmet Hurting More Than Helping

What is going on with the Chicago Bears? The expected stars aren't shining as bright as fans expected. Roquan Smith's holdout in the offseason created a dramatic distraction and Cole Kmet is walking a thin line of drifting toward irrelevance. Roquan Smith Isn't Right. So far in 2022, the Bears...
thecomeback.com

NFL world rips Bears for shotgun at goal line

Trailing by two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears faced a fourth-and-goal from inside of the Green Bay one-yard line. With just over eight minutes remaining, the decision to go for it was obvious. The play Chicago dialed up, though, was much more disputed. The Bears lined...
AthlonSports.com

Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2

FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
AthlonSports.com

Green Bay Packers Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers are making a roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is Travis Fulgham. The Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad this Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is now a free agent and should soon find a new home.
Golf.com

LIV Golf Chicago yet another reminder of radical, unsettling changes to pro golf

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — It was just a year ago, here in America’s Heartland, when Bryson DeChambeau had what he called “the best experience of my career.” DeChambeau went undefeated in three matches at the 2021 Ryder Cup, famously (and preposterously) driving the 1st green at Whistling Straits and earning 2.5 points during a record-setting U.S. romp.
