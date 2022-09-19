Donald Trump’s attorneys have been ordered to say one way or the other whether they actually believe the FBI planted incriminating evidence in the documents seized from Mr Trump’s home — or whether the former president is merely bluffing to save face.The ex-president meanwhile has claimed that as president he had the authority to declassify top secret documents just “by thinking about it”, as he blamed banks themselves for failing to check his company’s valuations.He was speaking on Fox News after New York’s attorney general accused the Trump Organisation of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misleading banks. Read More How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez inadvertently sparked the New York attorney general’s Trump lawsuitTrump blames banks over tax valuations saying they shouldn’t have relied on his numbersTrump bizarrely suggests FBI looked for Hillary Clinton’s emails at Mar-a-LagoTrump claims the National Archives has ‘a radical left group of people running that thing’

POTUS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO