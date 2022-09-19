ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Trump compared his relationships with JD Vance and Kim Jong Un, saying both men 'fell in love' with him

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHTl0_0i1A3rUa00
Donald Trump (left) and JD Vance Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

At a Saturday night rally in Ohio, former President Donald Trump drew a comparison between his relationships with Senate candidate JD Vance and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

While introducing Vance at the Youngstown rally, Trump said Vance has warmed up to him after getting to know him.

"This is a very important race. This is a great person, who I've really gotten to know," Trump said of Vance.

"Yeah, he said some bad things about me, but that was before he knew me. And then he fell in love," Trump continued, drawing laughter and applause from the crowd.

"Remember I said that about Kim Jong Un — he fell in love. And they said, 'Oh, Trump is saying he fell in love,'" Trump said. "Actually, he did, if you wanna know the truth."

Trump has on multiple occasions boasted about his relationship with the North Korean leader, saying in 2018 that he received "beautiful letters" from Kim.

Vance was once known to be anti-Trump, and even suggested to a law school friend in 2016 that Trump could well become "America's Hitler."

These days, Vance is a Trump supporter. In April, he told the Intelligencer that he was "wrong about Trump" in the past. And in August, he told Fox News that he had "a change of heart" and "a change of mind" about Trump, who he now thinks "was a great president."

Trump, for his part, has acknowledged that Vance used to disapprove of him, but said he has "put that aside." The Washington Post reported in April that Trump ignored the advice of his aides, choosing to endorse Vance, who at the time was viewed as a risky candidate.

At the rally on Saturday, however, Trump, made a backhanded comment about Vance's allegiance to him.

"JD is kissing my ass, he wants my support so bad," Trump quipped.

Vance and a representative for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

Comments / 19

Viva Satire!
3d ago

A Psychiatrist responded that Narcissism and Sociopathy are on full display with Trump.

Reply
22
amy neves
2d ago

Isn’t it a wonder? That FF Don’t even love himself…. I I bet you he sneaks into a dark room, sucks his thumb and cries. He’s such a failure.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Trump didn't formally declassify Mar-a-Lago documents because he 'wanted these secrets to still have value,' legal analyst suggests

A legal analyst has weighed in on Trump's claim about having declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. She posited that Trump didn't formally declassify them so as to retain their value as secret files. Trump's claim amounts to an "incredibly damning admission," wrote former FBI agent Asha Rangappa. For weeks, former President...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#North Korean#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

623K+
Followers
40K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy