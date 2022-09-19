ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 6

Range Time
3d ago

Tell that to the county States Attorneys and the 100 out of 102 sheriffs that spoke out against this terrible law. please follow up with interviews of these men and women who are enforcing laws only to see that criminals will be released.

Reply
3
Aliens
3d ago

These people that see the title they jump to conclusions. If they read the article they still don’t understand it. But this is always the case with certain people on every topic. It shows how competent they are. Honestly watching them freak out over things is seriously 😒 hilarious 🤣 🤣

Reply
2
Jim Vielbig
3d ago

Good article. This will trigger many who can’t, or won’t read…they don’t care to be informed, happy little lemmings who get their news from campaign ads and Truth Social.

Reply(1)
2
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker issues statement after 2 Illinois senators accused of misconduct

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement Thursday rebuking two state senators accused of misconduct. “Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them – not on holding office […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tune in for Illinois governor debates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The November election is just weeks away, and the race that everyone is watching in Illinois is for governor. State Senator Darren Bailey is challenging Democrat and current Governor JB Pritzker. There will be two debates between the candidates in October, taking place on October 6 and 18. The candidates will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
State
Alaska State
City
Orland Park, IL
POLITICO

Illinois Dems beef up the front office

Happy Tuesday, Illinois. Election Day is seven weeks away, and anything can happen. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: The Illinois Democratic Party is expanding its staff, hiring a handful of political players and operatives to ramp up political work before the November election — now just 49 days away. Ben Hardin...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Effingham Radio

Pritzker And Bailey Tout Endorsements

The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers’ International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Jury awards Illinois woman $363M in suit over plant’s gas

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has awarded $363 million to a woman who alleged that a now-shuttered suburban Chicago plant that sterilized medical equipment exposed residents to a toxic industrial gas and gave her breast cancer. After a five-week trial, the Cook County jury on Monday awarded 70-year-old Sue Kamuda $38 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages. Kamuda’s attorneys say she developed breast cancer in 2007 despite having no predisposition to it. She is the first of more than 700 people seeking damages from Oak Brook-based Sterigenics to go to trial over health claims over the plant’s releases of ethylene oxide gas. Lawyers for the companies argued that Kamuda’s attorneys offered no proof that her breast cancer was caused by exposure to ethylene oxide.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State senator charged with bribery; Mega Millions winners come forward

State Sen. Emil Jones III is facing federal bribery charges following a yearlong investigation involving the red-light camera company SafeSpeed. The Chicago Democrat is now the latest in a long line of Illinois lawmakers to face charges since the feds’ probe of SafeSpeed negotiations. Jones, who is the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr., is also charged with lying to the FBI.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois House#Prison#Chicago Mayor#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republicans#Wfcn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
ourquadcities.com

GOP Illinois governor candidate to stop in Silvis

Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, hoping to unseat incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker in November, is taking his bus tour to the QC on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Bailey and his running mate, Stephanie Trussell, will be at Anchor Lumber, 1505 1st Ave., Silvis, at 1 p.m. Tuesday. For more information on Bailey’s campaign, click HERE.
SILVIS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is a ‘Purge’ law coming to Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Illinois set to eliminate cash bail on January 1st, 2023, users on social media have begun likening it to the horror movie series “The Purge.” The “Purge” movies take place in a dystopian future where the American government legalizes any and all criminal activity, including murder, for an annual 24 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Countries Illinois imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Illinois imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Illinois. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy