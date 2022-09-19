Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Here Are the Newest NYC Restaurants to Be Added to Michelin Guide
Looking for a New York City restaurant that could become the next hot spot for big thing? It could be among this list. There are 28 restaurants across the five boroughs that will be added to the venerable Michelin Guide. Manhattan is home to 21 of the newest additions to...
evgrieve.com
The great First Avenue Laundry Center is closing for renovations this fall
In the days/weeks ahead, the First Avenue Laundry Center will be closing for renovations at 33 First Ave. at Second Street. Fear not! The laundromat will reopen. EVG correspondent Stacie Joy recently talked with Anne DeVita, the 88-year-old manager (above left with her assistant Nellie). "The dryers haven't been working...
travelawaits.com
The Unique Day Cruise From NYC That Offers Spectacular Fall Views Along The Hudson River
Get into the fall season with a trip up the Hudson River. Circle Line is celebrating the return of its annual Bear Mountain Cruise. Enjoy the sights of the autumn season during this Oktoberfest-themed experience with German food specials, Oktoberfest beers, live music, and unbeatable views of the fall foliage.
evgrieve.com
A crowdfunding campaign to help the displaced residents of 11-13 Avenue D
An East Village resident has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help the displaced tenants at 11-13 Avenue D. The city issued a full-vacate order after a two-alarm fire early on Sept. 13 caused water and smoke damage throughout the 6-floor building between Second Street and Third Street. Here's part of...
evgrieve.com
Openings: Monsieur Vo on 2nd Avenue
Since opening on Sept. 13, several EVG readers have shared positive comments about Monsieur Vo at 104 Second Ave. at Sixth Street. As previously reported, this is the new restaurant from the husband-wife duo Chef Jimmy Ly and Yen Vo, owners of Madame Vo on 10th Street. As a restaurant rep tells us: "Monsieur Vo is the team's love letter to the Vietnamese men in their lives — including fathers, uncles, brothers — and the dishes they love to eat."
evgrieve.com
New 6th Street psychic apparently didn't summon psychic powers before taking this space
Late last month, a psychic set up shop in the lower level at 310 E. Sixth St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue. In recent days, workers covered the storefront — the long-shuttered Taj Mahal — with plywood. A reader described the city's arrival here as a "commotion," with what looked like an eviction from the basement where several people were living/working.
evgrieve.com
The former Uncle Johnny grocery slated for demolition on Avenue D and 5th Street
Demolition permits are now on file with the city to take down the former Uncle Johnny, the longtime grocery that closed on Avenue D and Fifth Street in February. As previously reported, a 13-story mixed-use building is in the works for this SW corner including the parcel adjacent to the former market on Fifth Street...
evgrieve.com
Former Los Tacos space now a 787 Coffee training facility on 7th Street
If you glance inside 117 E. Seventh St., you might get the idea that a new coffee shop is opening here between Avenue A and First Avenue. And it's understandable why you might think that with the setup... Turns out that this is a barista training site for 787 Coffee,...
evgrieve.com
A Link5G tower for Avenue A
Another 32-foot-tall Link5G tower has gone up in the East Village, this one on the SW corner of Avenue A and 12th Street. (Thanks @mtm717 for the tip!) The first one (around the EV) arrived in late August on Second Avenue near First Street. There might be more now! They're multiplying!
Say goodbye to summer, cold front headed for NYC
A foggy view of the Brooklyn Bridge. Thursday is the last day of summer. Temperatures will stay in the 70s by day and drop to the high 40s by the weekend. [ more › ]
20 Best Wings In NYC
If you are craving the best wings in New York City, don’t worry, there are amazing restaurants all over the city to choose from. We have a list of 20 places to get the best wings in NYC. 1. Dan & John’s Wings. Dan and John are two...
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
evgrieve.com
Former Tarallucci e Vino space for rent
For rent signs are up now at 163 First Ave. ... the former Tarallucci e Vino on the NW corner of 10th Street. The KSR listing doesn't have a ton of info, like asking rent, though "all uses considered." (Soon listings may read: "all smoke shop uses considered.") Tarallucci e...
worldatlas.com
These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York
New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
New York City synagogues under tight security ahead of Jewish High Holy Days
Synagogues will be under tight security in New York City with the approach of the Jewish High Holy Days Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur as the city grapples with a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes.
brickunderground.com
Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?
My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
Man on a mission to stop cyclists from speeding through Central Park
NEW YORK -- One man is on a mission to stop cyclists and others from speeding through crosswalks in Central Park. For several weeks, he stood right at the corner and captured hundreds of bikers speeding through red lights as people crossed the road. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado heard from residents how they describe the crosswalk near the 63rd Street entrance. "Nobody pays attention. You kind of do your own thing," one man said. Traffic safety activist Jerome Dewalt recorded cyclists and others going right through red lights as pedestrians attempted to cross. "We're trying to get the traffic going through the crosswalk under control," he...
Two cameras will be installed in all NYC subway cars, Hochul says
QUEENS (PIX11) — To combat subway crime in New York City, the MTA will be installing two high-quality surveillance cameras in more than 6,000 train cars, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This will give New Yorkers and subway riders great peace of mind,” Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday morning in Corona. “It’s also […]
evgrieve.com
Community groups advocating for low-income housing on these 2 East Village sites
Several community groups are hosting a public forum Thursday evening "to demand low-income housing" for the neighborhood. According to the meeting flyers, NYC owns "underutilized parking lots in our community, and we want to see affordable housing built on these sites." The two examples cited are: 642-648 E. Sixth St....
These Are Officially The Highest-Rated Subway Lines According To New Yorkers
Twice a year the MTA conducts a formal request for feedback from transit riders in the form of their Customer Satisfaction Survey (which was instituted for the first time last year). Earlier this week they announced the results from the Spring 2022 survey, originally conducted from June 14 to June 27 in nine different language offerings. Some of the most interesting pieces of feedback for the NYC Subway include: And here are the Highest Rated Subway Stations, with the #1 spot going to Eastern Pkwy-Brooklyn Museum boasting an overall 91% station rating and an 87% cleanliness rating. And here are the Lowest Rated Subway Stations:
