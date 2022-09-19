NEW YORK -- One man is on a mission to stop cyclists and others from speeding through crosswalks in Central Park. For several weeks, he stood right at the corner and captured hundreds of bikers speeding through red lights as people crossed the road. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado heard from residents how they describe the crosswalk near the 63rd Street entrance. "Nobody pays attention. You kind of do your own thing," one man said. Traffic safety activist Jerome Dewalt recorded cyclists and others going right through red lights as pedestrians attempted to cross. "We're trying to get the traffic going through the crosswalk under control," he...

