New York City, NY

evgrieve.com

The great First Avenue Laundry Center is closing for renovations this fall

In the days/weeks ahead, the First Avenue Laundry Center will be closing for renovations at 33 First Ave. at Second Street. Fear not! The laundromat will reopen. EVG correspondent Stacie Joy recently talked with Anne DeVita, the 88-year-old manager (above left with her assistant Nellie). "The dryers haven't been working...
evgrieve.com

Openings: Monsieur Vo on 2nd Avenue

Since opening on Sept. 13, several EVG readers have shared positive comments about Monsieur Vo at 104 Second Ave. at Sixth Street. As previously reported, this is the new restaurant from the husband-wife duo Chef Jimmy Ly and Yen Vo, owners of Madame Vo on 10th Street. As a restaurant rep tells us: "Monsieur Vo is the team's love letter to the Vietnamese men in their lives — including fathers, uncles, brothers — and the dishes they love to eat."
evgrieve.com

New 6th Street psychic apparently didn't summon psychic powers before taking this space

Late last month, a psychic set up shop in the lower level at 310 E. Sixth St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue. In recent days, workers covered the storefront — the long-shuttered Taj Mahal — with plywood. A reader described the city's arrival here as a "commotion," with what looked like an eviction from the basement where several people were living/working.
evgrieve.com

A Link5G tower for Avenue A

Another 32-foot-tall Link5G tower has gone up in the East Village, this one on the SW corner of Avenue A and 12th Street. (Thanks @mtm717 for the tip!) The first one (around the EV) arrived in late August on Second Avenue near First Street. There might be more now! They're multiplying!
Family Proof

20 Best Wings In NYC

If you are craving the best wings in New York City, don’t worry, there are amazing restaurants all over the city to choose from. We have a list of 20 places to get the best wings in NYC. 1. Dan & John’s Wings. Dan and John are two...
evgrieve.com

Former Tarallucci e Vino space for rent

For rent signs are up now at 163 First Ave. ... the former Tarallucci e Vino on the NW corner of 10th Street. The KSR listing doesn't have a ton of info, like asking rent, though "all uses considered." (Soon listings may read: "all smoke shop uses considered.") Tarallucci e...
worldatlas.com

These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York

New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
brickunderground.com

Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?

My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
CBS New York

Man on a mission to stop cyclists from speeding through Central Park

NEW YORK -- One man is on a mission to stop cyclists and others from speeding through crosswalks in Central Park. For several weeks, he stood right at the corner and captured hundreds of bikers speeding through red lights as people crossed the road. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado heard from residents how they describe the crosswalk near the 63rd Street entrance. "Nobody pays attention. You kind of do your own thing," one man said. Traffic safety activist Jerome Dewalt recorded cyclists and others going right through red lights as pedestrians attempted to cross. "We're trying to get the traffic going through the crosswalk under control," he...
PIX11

Two cameras will be installed in all NYC subway cars, Hochul says

QUEENS (PIX11) — To combat subway crime in New York City, the MTA will be installing two high-quality surveillance cameras in more than 6,000 train cars, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This will give New Yorkers and subway riders great peace of mind,” Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday morning in Corona. “It’s also […]
Secret NYC

These Are Officially The Highest-Rated Subway Lines According To New Yorkers

Twice a year the MTA conducts a formal request for feedback from transit riders in the form of their Customer Satisfaction Survey (which was instituted for the first time last year). Earlier this week they announced the results from the Spring 2022 survey, originally conducted from June 14 to June 27 in nine different language offerings. Some of the most interesting pieces of feedback for the NYC Subway include: And here are the Highest Rated Subway Stations, with the #1 spot going to Eastern Pkwy-Brooklyn Museum boasting an overall 91% station rating and an 87% cleanliness rating. And here are the Lowest Rated Subway Stations:
