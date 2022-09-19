ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Released Former Chiefs Wide Receiver Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals made a minor change to their roster this Tuesday, waiving wide receiver Andre Baccellia. Baccellia, 25, had two receptions for 12 yards through the first two games of the regular season. Arizona's passing attack isn't exactly reliant on Baccellia. Zach Ertz, Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, James Conner,...
Cardinals are home underdogs in Week 3 vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals (1-1) return home in Week 3 for their first divisional game of the season on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are also 1-1. The Cardinals lost their season opener 44-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs and trailed 20-0 at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders. But they rallied to tie the game on the last play of regulation with a Kyler Murray rushing touchdown and two-point conversion pass to A.J. Green, and they beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime on Byron Murphy’s 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' suspension upheld; out vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans officially won't play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The NFL announced Wednesday that Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld following appeal. The Pro Bowl wideout was disciplined for his role in a benches-clearing brawl between Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints...
No Update On Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Following Big Hit By College Teammate Isaiah Simmons

To say it’s been a rough start to the 2022 NFL season for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow would be putting it nicely. The former Clemson product has been the victim of ball security issues in back-to-back weeks. Additionally, to make matters worse, speaking of Clemson, his former teammate, Isaiah Simmons, landed a big hit on Renfrow yesterday. Speaking with the media today, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was asked about the current condition of Renfrow.
