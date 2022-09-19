Read full article on original website
CCEDC Unveils Details of $20 Million Fund for Small Businesses in Eastern Pennsylvania
Image via Chester County Economic Development Council. One week after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced $268 million in American Rescue Plan funding to assist small businesses, the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) has worked to detail how those funds will benefit small businesses in eight counties across eastern Pennsylvania.
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
MacElree Harvey Becomes One of Eastern PA’s Largest Firms After Newest Acquisition
West Chester-based MacElree Harvey has announced that the Delaware Law firm of Losco & Marconi will join the firm effective Sept. 1, 2022. Previous Partners of Losco & Marconi, P.A., a Delaware civic litigation and transactional law firm, Daniel R. Losco, Esquire and Thomas C. Marconi, Esquire join as a valuable addition to MacElree Harvey’s growing Delaware practice.
Chester County Awards American Rescue Plan Act Funds
Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz (center), Josh Maxwell (second left) and Michelle Kichline (right) meeting with the County’s ARPA advisory teams at their inaugural meeting in February. Chester County Commissioners has approved the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant recipients, with Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell,...
These Local Craft Breweries Reported Hoppy Growth Results Last Year
Some local craft breweries in Chester County and Pennsylvania reported significant growth last year after a pandemic-driven sales slump in 2020, writes Mike D’Onofrio for Axios. Iron Hill Brewery in West Chester and Exton, which is the seventh largest craft brewery in the state by production volume in 2021...
SNAP benefits expanding for Pennsylvanians beginning Oct. 1
LANCASTER, Pa. — In recognition of Hunger Action Month officials across the state gathered to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for all applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) With this change, more...
NBC Philadelphia
ChristianaCare Plans ‘Phased Approach' to Reopening Chester Co. Hospital Site
ChristianaCare, acknowledging a reopening is likely more than a year away, provided an update this week on its plans for the shuttered medical center it bought this summer in southern Chester County, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. In July, Wilmington-based ChristianaCare completed its $8 million purchase of Jennersville Hospital from...
Chester County Leadership: David Zellers, Director of Commerce at Montgomery County
David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Wernersville, Berks County, where he could walk to school, the playground, and his great-grandparents’ house. He also discussed the life lessons he learned from playing ice hockey and the work ethic he got from his dad, who worked his way up from a mill worker to an executive position at the same company.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Deaths, readmission rates for heart patients at Pa. hospitals is focus of new report
A Pennsylvania agency on Wednesday released a report focusing on quality-related measures for various heart procedures, including open heart surgery and opening clogged arteries with a catheter, at hospitals in the state. The report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council looks at nearly adult 60,000 cases involving one...
Crozer Health plans to permanently close Delaware County Memorial Hospital’s emergency department
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Crozer Health is planning to permanently shut down Delaware County Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, according to internal emails obtained by WHYY News.
Dozens of Chester County Environmental Projects Approved for Funding
Chester County will receive millions of dollars through the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for a variety of environmental projects, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. The fund uses the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program to finance planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open spaces, parks, and beautification projects.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading, Berks working to help victims of Hurricane Fiona
READING, Pa. — Hurricane Fiona rocked Puerto Rico, causing flooding and power outages. The storm then carved a trail of destruction through the Dominican Republic and other islands. Now, local groups are looking at ways they can help. "We're going to have our arms out for them, make them...
ChristianaCare Plans Its Approach to Opening Former Jennersville Hospital
While it is committed to reopening the former Jennersville Hospital campus in West Grove as quickly as possible, Wilmington-based ChristianaCare has acknowledged that it will take more than 12 months for that to happen, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
Chester County Leadership: Lauren Wochok, Dean, Valley Forge Military Academy and College
Lauren Wochok, Dean of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, spoke with VISTA Today about how her youth and experiences have enabled her to take the helm at Valley Forge Military Academy and how growing up in a diverse community in a multi-generational household grounded her, helping her to relate well among her students.
skooknews.com
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
chestercounty.com
ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus
Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
beckersasc.com
Crozer Health to convert Pennsylvania hospital to outpatient surgical facility
Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health has announced that it will close several hospitals in the region to convert the spaces into different facilities, including converting Springfield Hospital into an outpatient surgical facility, according to a Sept. 21 press release sent to Becker's. The hospital will complete the conversion by the end...
Pennsylvania Turnpike Sees Brighter Interstate Commutes in Creation of Solar Field
The Pa. Turnpike Commission plans for a solar field in the western part of the state to offer numerous advantages in sustainability. The Pa. Turnpike Commission is making a move toward interstate transit sustainability. It plans a solar field — a grouping of photovoltaic solar panels— to power maintenance and office buildings in the short-term. Further out, it hopes to electrify parts of the toll road so electric vehicles can charge as they travel. Ed Blazina’s reporting skills shone in bringing this story to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
