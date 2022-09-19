David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Wernersville, Berks County, where he could walk to school, the playground, and his great-grandparents’ house. He also discussed the life lessons he learned from playing ice hockey and the work ethic he got from his dad, who worked his way up from a mill worker to an executive position at the same company.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO