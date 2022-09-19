ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

MacElree Harvey Becomes One of Eastern PA’s Largest Firms After Newest Acquisition

West Chester-based MacElree Harvey has announced that the Delaware Law firm of Losco & Marconi will join the firm effective Sept. 1, 2022. Previous Partners of Losco & Marconi, P.A., a Delaware civic litigation and transactional law firm, Daniel R. Losco, Esquire and Thomas C. Marconi, Esquire join as a valuable addition to MacElree Harvey’s growing Delaware practice.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Chester County Awards American Rescue Plan Act Funds

Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz (center), Josh Maxwell (second left) and Michelle Kichline (right) meeting with the County’s ARPA advisory teams at their inaugural meeting in February. Chester County Commissioners has approved the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant recipients, with Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
SNAP benefits expanding for Pennsylvanians beginning Oct. 1

LANCASTER, Pa. — In recognition of Hunger Action Month officials across the state gathered to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for all applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) With this change, more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ChristianaCare Plans ‘Phased Approach' to Reopening Chester Co. Hospital Site

ChristianaCare, acknowledging a reopening is likely more than a year away, provided an update this week on its plans for the shuttered medical center it bought this summer in southern Chester County, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. In July, Wilmington-based ChristianaCare completed its $8 million purchase of Jennersville Hospital from...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Chester County Leadership: David Zellers, Director of Commerce at Montgomery County

David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Wernersville, Berks County, where he could walk to school, the playground, and his great-grandparents’ house. He also discussed the life lessons he learned from playing ice hockey and the work ethic he got from his dad, who worked his way up from a mill worker to an executive position at the same company.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Dozens of Chester County Environmental Projects Approved for Funding

Chester County will receive millions of dollars through the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for a variety of environmental projects, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. The fund uses the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program to finance planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open spaces, parks, and beautification projects.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Reading, Berks working to help victims of Hurricane Fiona

READING, Pa. — Hurricane Fiona rocked Puerto Rico, causing flooding and power outages. The storm then carved a trail of destruction through the Dominican Republic and other islands. Now, local groups are looking at ways they can help. "We're going to have our arms out for them, make them...
READING, PA
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus

Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Crozer Health to convert Pennsylvania hospital to outpatient surgical facility

Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health has announced that it will close several hospitals in the region to convert the spaces into different facilities, including converting Springfield Hospital into an outpatient surgical facility, according to a Sept. 21 press release sent to Becker's. The hospital will complete the conversion by the end...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
Pennsylvania Turnpike Sees Brighter Interstate Commutes in Creation of Solar Field

The Pa. Turnpike Commission plans for a solar field in the western part of the state to offer numerous advantages in sustainability. The Pa. Turnpike Commission is making a move toward interstate transit sustainability. It plans a solar field — a grouping of photovoltaic solar panels— to power maintenance and office buildings in the short-term. Further out, it hopes to electrify parts of the toll road so electric vehicles can charge as they travel. Ed Blazina’s reporting skills shone in bringing this story to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

