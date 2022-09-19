Michael Gallup could return to the Dallas Cowboys as early as this week, but he has to pass certain benchmarks before the team gives him the greenlight. The return of the Cowboys wideout, who is recovering from an ACL tear he sustained last season, has been a hot topic recently after executive VP Stephen Jones said that it’s “certainly possible” he suits up against the New York Giants in Week 3. However, while possible, head coach Mike McCarthy clarified that the veteran still has a lot of work to do.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO