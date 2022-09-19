Read full article on original website
krwc1360.com
Multiple County Road Projects Underway, and Scheduled for Fall Construction Season
The Wright County Highway Department is alerting motorists to several county road projects that are currently underway, or scheduled to start in the coming days. The County Highway 37 project in the St. Michael and Albertville area is now in the final stage of construction. Among the main projects will be construction of a roundabout at County Highway 18 and County Highway 37. A new detour route is now in place, and will last until mid to late October depending on weather and material availability.
krwc1360.com
knsiradio.com
School Bus Driver Removed From Vehicle and Placed on Leave After Traffic Stop on Highway 10
(KNSI) — An investigation is underway after an incident Tuesday afternoon involving a driver behind the wheel of a school bus carrying the Sartell Middle School girls swim team. Sources tell KNSI the bus was stopped by deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department on Highway 10 near Rice....
hometownnews.biz
Albany Tractor Parade from Pioneer Days 2022 Featuring Ford Vehicles And Steam Tractors
Albany Tractor Parade from Pioneer Days 2022 Featuring Ford Vehicles And Steam Tractors. This is the full video of the tractor parade at the 2022 Pioneer Days held north of Albany, Minnesota. This year’s parade featured Ford tractors, trucks, cars, and implements, along with other brands of classic tractors and...
Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown
A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
krwc1360.com
An early morning fire on Wednesday in the community of Watertown is reported to have destroyed a business in that community. Listener reports to KRWC Radio indicated that fire crews responded to a blaze at a lumber yard in Watertown Wednesday morning. KSTP-TV in the Twin Cities reported that the fire did heavy damage to the Arrow Building Center, which is located on Highway 25 South.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead after crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota
UPDATE: A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after a Monday evening crash temporarily closed Highway 52 near Zumbrota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by Marsha Leanne Lindquist Evans was headed south on Highway 52 near milepost 85, when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County
(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater. Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County...
winonaradio.com
SUV vs Semi Crash Leaves Minneapolis Woman Dead
(KWNO)- On Monday afternoon Goodhue county authorities received a report of an SUV colliding with a semi on Hwy 52 near mile marker 85 in the township of Minneola. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the SUV was northbound on Hwy 52 when it drifted across into the southbound lane of traffic where it was struck by a Semi.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving three cars on Highway 61
A crash involving three vehicles in White Bear Lake Monday morning left one person dead and two others injured. Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) say a 2020 Ford Expedition rear-ended a 2016 Dodge Dart attempting to turn left onto Highway 61 just before 8:30 a.m. The Ford Expedition pushed the Dodge...
Police: Man jumped on freight train, attacked engineer with knife near St. Cloud
An engineer jumped from a moving locomotive in central Minnesota Tuesday after a man jumped onto the trains and attacked him with a knife. The incident unfolded on a BNSF train in Sauk Rapids, with police receiving a call at 8:18 a.m. and responding to the area of Benton Drive and 1st Avenue North.
Hwy. 12 closed for 'extended period of time' after semi crash near Maple Plain
Highway 12 is closed for an "extended period of time" Tuesday morning after a semi truck rollover crash. The West Hennepin Police posted at 6 a.m. images of the crash that happened at the eastbound Hwy. 12 and County Road 90 roundabout west of Maple Plain. At this time there's...
krwc1360.com
Two Injured in Early Morning Crash Monday in McLeod County
Two people were injured, one seriously, when a passenger car and an SUV collided in neighboring McLeod County early Monday morning. The State Patrol reports that just before 5:30 AM Monday, an SUV that was southbound on Highway 15 at Highway 212 in Sumter Township, collided with a northbound passenger car. Officials say the collision happened in the northbound lane.
knsiradio.com
801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign
(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
knsiradio.com
Six Hurt in Sunday Evening Crash
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says six people were hurt in a crash Sunday evening south of Clearwater. According to a press release, just before 8:30, authorities were called to the crash in Lynden Township. They say 34-year-old Jason Lee Noordmans of Monticello was driving a Honda Odyssey east on County Road 145 approaching County Road 44 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a GMC Sierra, which was going south on County Road 44, on its passenger side. The impact caused both vehicles to roll over and land in the east ditch on County Road 44. The driver of the Sierra, a 36-year-old man from Alexandria, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. A three-year-old in Noordman’s vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
kduz.com
Name of Driver Released in Fatal Crash Near Belle Plaine
The name of the driver that died in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine Thursday afternoon has been released. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Walker Yahnke of Belle Plaine died at the scene. The Sheriff’s office says they responded the scene about 7 miles southwest of Belle...
kduz.com
Six Injured in Stearns County Crash
Five members of one family in one vehicle and another driver were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Sunday night. At just before 8:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township, Southwest of Clearwater.
voiceofalexandria.com
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Benton County
SANTIAGO -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened Tuesday at about 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 7 and Highway 95 north of Santiago. A semi was going south on the county road and a cargo...
