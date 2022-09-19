Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
City Repertory Theatre to Open Season with Sondheim’s “Assassins”
Palm Coast, Florida, September 20, 2022 – Now in its twelfth year, Palm Coast’s celebrated CITY REPERTORY THEATRE has announced its new season, staging seven intriguing and entertaining plays running the gamut of modern theater. Says Theater founder and director John Sbordone, “We are presenting a challenging program of plays and musicals, combining new cutting-edge works with familiar classics, full of the excitement that makes evenings at the CRT unmissable.” For tickets call 386-585-9415, visit crtpalmcoast.com, or crtpalmcoastseasonpass22-23.eventbrite.com. The Theater is located at City Market Place, 160 Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Professional Women of Flagler County Shake It Up with ‘Meet to the Beat’ Networking
PALM COAST, Fla. (September 27, 2022) Flagler Auditorium loves to shake things up, and on Wednesday evening, hosting the Professional Women of Flagler County for their business social, it was music, dancing and networking, all rolled into one. The ‘Meet to the Beat’ networking social had more than a dozen...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Attend the Ormond Beach Live Original Music and Art Festival
When: 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-25 Where: The Brass Tap, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Unit 201 Building G, Palm Coast. Details: Attend a local Oktoberfest party, with drafts, pretzels, beer cheese, and activities like stein hoisting, liter relay chugs, corn hole and more. There will be live music on Saturday from 7-10 p.m.
villages-news.com
Residents express sense of betrayal as movie theater closes at Spanish Springs
Residents are expressing a sense of betrayal at the news that the Rialto Theater will be converted to a gym at Spanish Springs Town Square. The end of the Rialto occurs at a time when The Villages remains tight-lipped about the future of the Barnstorm Theater at Brownwood. “Sad to...
sflcn.com
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival
CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
Happening Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
villages-news.com
The Villages original movie theater officially reaches end of its run
The Villages original movie theater has officially reached the end of its run. The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square, which has been closed for more than two years, will no longer be showing movies. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood...
click orlando
🏓Pickleball popularity serves Volusia County $14M rec club expansion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Have you ever heard of pickleball?. If the answer is no, you’re not alone. I was out of the loop until recently when a co-worker brought up that her husband got into the trend, spending hours at crowded pickleball courts. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Jobs, Investments & Healthcare: AdventHealth Central Florida CEO Delivers Positive Forecast for Flagler
PALM COAST, Fla. (September 21, 2022) Starting her presentation with humor, 20 minutes of listening to a health care CEO has never flown by so quickly as it did on Wednesday as Dr. Audrey Gregory, President and CEO of AdventhHealth’s Central Florida Division, North Region addressed the Flagler Tiger Bay Club.
Locally Owned and Operated French Cafe to Debut in Lake Mary
Co-owner Edwin Moore tells and his wife, co-owner Ewa Moore, are anticipating an October 16 grand-opening.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Woody’s Bar-B-Q® Seeking “Total Pigs” for Anniversary Celebration
Jacksonville, Fl., September 20, 2022 – Having opened its doors to BBQ fans in Jacksonville in 1980, Woody’s Bar-B-Q is firing up the smoker in preparation for its 42nd Anniversary Celebration. Hosted at Woody’s Bar-B-Q of Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday, October 22 from 2-4 p.m., the event will include the much-anticipated return of the classic Southern BBQ chain’s Rib Eating Contest – which has been on a three-year hiatus due to COVID. As has been the case for the last two years, 100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Anti-Human Trafficking Ministry. For taking part in the contest, participants will receive a “Total Pig” t-shirt and the winners will be awarded $100 for first place and $50 for second place. In addition to the Rib Eating Contest, the event will include a silent auction, live music, magician, raffle, door prizes and – of course – great food.
Locally Owned and Operated Lounge to Debut in Melbourne
T Club will offer all kinds of teas, coffees, kombucha, kava, and kratom, and specifies that the establishment will not serve food.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in New Smyrna Beach, FL — 15 Top Places!
Nothing beats waking up, admiring the sunrise over the water, and then indulging in the best brunch in New Smyrna Beach. There is no mystery as to why brunch here is taking over everyone’s weekend, from the savory and sweet menu options to mimosas to bloody Marys. There are...
palmcoastobserver.com
Two School Board members suggest dumping Swim and Racquet Club
While the School Board approved a new district salary structure for support staff that complies with a law requiring all state employees to be paid a minimum of $15 an hour by Oct. 1, the board was not happy with how the law will affect the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club.
Villages Daily Sun
Big evolution ahead for Spanish Springs
The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
orangeobserver.com
OCPS responds to potential school threat
Parents of students at Orange County Public Schools received communication this morning regarding a potential threat. "I am contacting you to because administration was made aware of a social media post containing a possible threat that is circulating on social media but is not specific to our school," Windermere High Principal Andrew Leftakis said in a message Thursday, Sept. 22. "While no school was directly mentioned, all reports are thoroughly investigated by school administration and law enforcement. I want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously, and please know that the safety and security of our students and staff is always my top priority.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cape Canaveral (FL)
Looking for the best and most fun things to do in Cape Canaveral, FL?. Cape Canaveral is a great travel destination in Brevard County, Florida, United States. The city lies on Florida’s Atlantic coast. As of the 2020 census, Cape Canaveral had a population of 10,411. Cape Canaveral houses...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler District Pays $6 Million for 685 Students to Attend Private Schools, Many Out of County, or Homeschooled
A new state law requires the Flagler County school district this year to pay just over $6 million to underwrite the private-school education of 685 students, including at parochial and out-of-county schools. The money also goes to families home-schooling their children. The district is also required to pay $750 per...
click orlando
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
