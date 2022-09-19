ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

City Repertory Theatre to Open Season with Sondheim’s “Assassins”

Palm Coast, Florida, September 20, 2022 – Now in its twelfth year, Palm Coast’s celebrated CITY REPERTORY THEATRE has announced its new season, staging seven intriguing and entertaining plays running the gamut of modern theater. Says Theater founder and director John Sbordone, “We are presenting a challenging program of plays and musicals, combining new cutting-edge works with familiar classics, full of the excitement that makes evenings at the CRT unmissable.” For tickets call 386-585-9415, visit crtpalmcoast.com, or crtpalmcoastseasonpass22-23.eventbrite.com. The Theater is located at City Market Place, 160 Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast.
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Attend the Ormond Beach Live Original Music and Art Festival

When: 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-25 Where: The Brass Tap, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Unit 201 Building G, Palm Coast. Details: Attend a local Oktoberfest party, with drafts, pretzels, beer cheese, and activities like stein hoisting, liter relay chugs, corn hole and more. There will be live music on Saturday from 7-10 p.m.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
sflcn.com

The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival

CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages original movie theater officially reaches end of its run

The Villages original movie theater has officially reached the end of its run. The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square, which has been closed for more than two years, will no longer be showing movies. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood...
THE VILLAGES, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Woody’s Bar-B-Q® Seeking “Total Pigs” for Anniversary Celebration

Jacksonville, Fl., September 20, 2022 – Having opened its doors to BBQ fans in Jacksonville in 1980, Woody’s Bar-B-Q is firing up the smoker in preparation for its 42nd Anniversary Celebration. Hosted at Woody’s Bar-B-Q of Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday, October 22 from 2-4 p.m., the event will include the much-anticipated return of the classic Southern BBQ chain’s Rib Eating Contest – which has been on a three-year hiatus due to COVID. As has been the case for the last two years, 100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Anti-Human Trafficking Ministry. For taking part in the contest, participants will receive a “Total Pig” t-shirt and the winners will be awarded $100 for first place and $50 for second place. In addition to the Rib Eating Contest, the event will include a silent auction, live music, magician, raffle, door prizes and – of course – great food.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in New Smyrna Beach, FL — 15 Top Places!

Nothing beats waking up, admiring the sunrise over the water, and then indulging in the best brunch in New Smyrna Beach. There is no mystery as to why brunch here is taking over everyone’s weekend, from the savory and sweet menu options to mimosas to bloody Marys. There are...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Two School Board members suggest dumping Swim and Racquet Club

While the School Board approved a new district salary structure for support staff that complies with a law requiring all state employees to be paid a minimum of $15 an hour by Oct. 1, the board was not happy with how the law will affect the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club.
PALM COAST, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Big evolution ahead for Spanish Springs

The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

OCPS responds to potential school threat

Parents of students at Orange County Public Schools received communication this morning regarding a potential threat. "I am contacting you to because administration was made aware of a social media post containing a possible threat that is circulating on social media but is not specific to our school," Windermere High Principal Andrew Leftakis said in a message Thursday, Sept. 22. "While no school was directly mentioned, all reports are thoroughly investigated by school administration and law enforcement. I want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously, and please know that the safety and security of our students and staff is always my top priority.
WINDERMERE, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cape Canaveral (FL)

Looking for the best and most fun things to do in Cape Canaveral, FL?. Cape Canaveral is a great travel destination in Brevard County, Florida, United States. The city lies on Florida’s Atlantic coast. As of the 2020 census, Cape Canaveral had a population of 10,411. Cape Canaveral houses...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
ORLANDO, FL

