ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest after funeral at Westminster Abbey

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KacXS_0i1A1RfO00

LONDON (KRDO) -- Monday morning our time Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest.

The Queen died on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

According to officials, Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth was an “unprecedented” security challenge, with hundreds of thousands of people packing central London and a funeral guest list of 500 emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers, and other leaders from around the world.

Watch below:

The post WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest after funeral at Westminster Abbey appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy