WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest after funeral at Westminster Abbey

LONDON (KRDO) -- Monday morning our time Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest.

The Queen died on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

According to officials, Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth was an “unprecedented” security challenge, with hundreds of thousands of people packing central London and a funeral guest list of 500 emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers, and other leaders from around the world.

Watch below:

