Carolina Hurricanes prospect Noel Gunler hopes to use opportunity to win roster spot

Noel Gunler didn’t hesitate Sunday when asked about the strength of his hockey game.

“My shot,” the Swedish forward said.

Gunler competed with the Carolina Hurricanes’ team in the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase and had a goal in each of the Canes’ first two games entering Monday’s action. His was the only score in a 6-1 loss Friday to the Florida Panthers, and his second helped Carolina to a 5-4 overtime win Sunday over Nashville.

The Canes were much sharper and overall more efficient Sunday as the event shifted to PNC Arena. Forward Blake Murray scored twice, including the overtime winner, and Carolina also got goals from forward Jackson Berezowski and defenseman Sam McGinley, two Canes invitees to the showcase.

Add in more rambunctiousness from captain Jamieson Rees, who challenged 6-7, 230-pound defenseman Jachym Kondelik to a fight, and a solid effort from goalie Patrik Hamrla and the Canes turned it into a victory.

Gunler’s score didn’t come on a blistering slapshot or scintillating move but with good hand/eye coordination. When Predators goalie Tomas Vornacka left the net to play the puck near the left corner, Gunler skated in, got a piece of Vornacka’s attempt at a clearing pass to knock the puck down in the crease and then tapped it in for a 2-1 lead.

While happy to be a part of a win, Gunler’s focus also is on the Canes’ preseason training camp. A second-round draft pick by Carolina in 2020, 41st overall, he said Sunday he would be at the big camp, looking to play a complete 200-foot game but also impress with his offensive ability.

Last season was a productive one for Gunler, who will turn 21 on Oct. 7 but looks younger. He played with Brynas in the Swedish Hockey League, then jumped to North America to join the Chicago Wolves, the Canes’ AHL affiliate.

“It’s helped me become a pro, playing against men,” Gunler said Sunday. “I feel like I’m ready to come over here and make a name for myself.

“I’m getting better every day. I feel I’m adjusting to the smaller rinks and feel I’m getting better. The rinks are much bigger in Europe and it’s an adjustment period, but I think I’m adjusting pretty good so far.”

Brock Sheahan, who coached the Canes team in the showcase event, said he’d like to see Gunler unload his shot even more.

“The guy can really wire the puck,” said Sheahan, who will coach the Wolves this season.

Gunler, a lanky, wiry type like the Canes’ Martin Necas, had 13 goals in 52 games with Brynas last season. He was in 11 regular-season games and 10 playoff games for the Wolves, the 2021 Calder Cup champions, scoring four goals as he made the transition to making plays in tighter spaces.

“That was huge for me to get those two or three months there,” he said.

Listed at 6-2 and 176 pounds, Gunler said he has added 25 pounds the past two years and wants to be bigger — add more “man muscle,” as they call it.

“It’s definitely big for me to grow into my body more,” he said. “Get bigger and stronger. It takes time but I feel I’ve come a long way these last two years.”

Not yet to the NHL but closer.