801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign
(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
UPDATE: Swatting Calls Bring Police Response To Schools Across Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Saint Cloud Area School District is among a growing list of districts across the state dealing with a swatting incident. Investigators say at 12:10 p.m., the St. Cloud Police Department received a call claiming that there was an active shooter situation at Apollo High School. Department...
Police: Man jumped on freight train, attacked engineer with knife near St. Cloud
An engineer jumped from a moving locomotive in central Minnesota Tuesday after a man jumped onto the trains and attacked him with a knife. The incident unfolded on a BNSF train in Sauk Rapids, with police receiving a call at 8:18 a.m. and responding to the area of Benton Drive and 1st Avenue North.
Multiple fake school shooting reports, swatting incidents at Minnesota schools
(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
'Swatting' Calls, Threats Targeting Schools Across Minnesota
There have multiple threats today alone.
Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
St. Cloud police investigating 2 separate Sunday shootings at same intersection
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud are investigating two shooting incidents that happened in the same area of the city Sunday.The first incident happened at about 4 a.m. near 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South. Police responded to a number of reports of shots fired. Officers said they did not immediately see any evidence of damage or victims, but upon daybreak did find a number of spent shell casings.Sunday evening, at about 7:45 p.m., officers were summoned to the same intersection. It appear shots had been fired from a moving vehicle, but no victim was found at the scene.Later in the evening, a 21-year-old Richfield man arrived at the St. Cloud Hospital's emergency room. He had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg.Police don't believe this was a random incident, and are looking for a black SUV that was seen leaving the intersection heading west.Investigators are working to find out how the two separate shootings might be connected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.
Multiple Minnesota schools receive false active shooter calls
(ABC 6 News) – Following a law enforcement response at Rochester Lourdes High School Sept. 21, ABC 6 News confirmed that multiple schools in our coverage area received what seem to be false calls about active shooters. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported the Minnesota Fusion Center is...
Multiple Drive-By Shootings Took Place Near St. Cloud State Over the Weekend; Police Investigating as Related Incidents
The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating multiple drive-by shootings that took place near the St. Cloud State campus over the weekend. Officers say they were sent to a report of gunshots heard in the area of 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center around 7:45 p.m Sunday night. When authorities arrived they determined that shots had been fired from a vehicle that was traveling westbound on 11th Street just as it went through the intersection of 6th Avenue.
12 men accused of operating "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Mpls
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says twelve men face charges for allegedly operating a "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Minneapolis.The attorney's office announced Tuesday that the men, who are all from the Twin Cities, face charges of racketeering. Those charged include:- Aaron Johnson, age 25, of St. Paul- Sharlotte Green, age 21, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Jr., age 18, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Sr., age 41, of St. Paul- Lawrence Miles, age 22, of Bloomington- Heiron Birts, age 26, of Minneapolis- Alfonze Stuckey, age 23, of St. Paul- Sherrod Lamar, age 23, of St. Paul-...
Fire that damaged 28 vehicles at St. Paul lot appears to have started accidentally
An estimated $275,000 worth of damage was inflicted by a fire that tore through automobiles at a salvage auction lot in St. Paul, a fire department spokesman said on Tuesday. According to deputy fire chief Roy Mokosso, “at this moment we’re leaning toward this being an unintentional fire.” It was a major fire, and we are conducting an investigation to find out what started it.
'Rainbow' fentanyl discovered by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it seized "rainbow" fentanyl for the first time on Friday, after executing a search warrant in southern Minnesota. The MRVDTF said in a press release Monday that drug task force agents recovered the multi-colored pills last week at...
Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal
U.S. Attorney Andy Luger points out all the sites across the state where federal child nutrition program funds were misused. Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. Those are just the two most high-profile instances of the alleged fraud’s tentacles reaching deep into the city’s elite political circles.
3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads
Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot
I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
Workman killed in St. Louis County gravel pit accident
Coworkers of a 40-year-old guy discovered him dead in a gravel quarry in northern Minnesota. According to a press statement from the St. Louis County sheriff’s office, Brad Lewis Wojtysiak of Culver Township was discovered dead on Wednesday after conducting maintenance on a conveyor at the Northland Construction gravel mine close to Minnesota 33 and Sunset Lake Drive.
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
FBI: 4 from Rochester, dozens from Minnesota involved in nation's largest COVID-19 scheme
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Federal charges have been filed against 47 Minnesotans, including multiple people from Rochester, in a $250M Feeding Our Future case. The FBI said Tuesday it is the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country. The charges state that the scheme involved exploiting a federally-funded child nutrition program...
