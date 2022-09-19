ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

WATCH LIVE: The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

EDITOR NOTE: This live stream has ended.

Live video of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
AOL Corp

Prince William Says Walk Behind Queen's Coffin 'Brought Back a Few Memories'

Prince William said walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin "brought back a few memories" as he spoke to well-wishers on Sept. 15. "The walk yesterday was challenging," William told a crowd gathered at Sandringham Estate. "Brought back a few memories." William and his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, viewed...
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
AFRICA
