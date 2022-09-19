ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 32

Brandon Boie
2d ago

they want to acted hard they get hard this Tampa Bay we don't play with wolf's in sheep's clothing.We bet the brakes off them. From one of Clearwater's finest.lol

Reply
11
Chickashaangel
2d ago

Evans was standing up for his teammates. They are just mad we beat them, in their house. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(3)
19
Champs88
2d ago

I’ll be calling the health department on that restaurant 5times a day for the next month. They should be out by November.

Reply(1)
8
 

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
thecomeback.com

NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians

During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
NewsBreak
Tampa Bay Times

NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts

TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
Sports Illustrated

Famed Derek Jeter Home Rented by Tom Brady Could Be Demolished

It looks like it’s time to say goodbye to St. Jetersburg. That’s the nickname for the 22,000 square foot Florida mansion once owned by Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. The Tampa estate—which features seven bedrooms and 16 bathrooms—was sold by Jeter last year for $22.5 million. Now, it is reportedly set to be torn down, according to Mary K. Jacob of the New York Post.
