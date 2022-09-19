Read full article on original website
Brandon Boie
2d ago
they want to acted hard they get hard this Tampa Bay we don't play with wolf's in sheep's clothing.We bet the brakes off them. From one of Clearwater's finest.lol
11
Chickashaangel
2d ago
Evans was standing up for his teammates. They are just mad we beat them, in their house. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
19
Champs88
2d ago
I’ll be calling the health department on that restaurant 5times a day for the next month. They should be out by November.
8
NFL
NFL
