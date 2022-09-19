Read full article on original website
Daytime Closure Of Oliver Bridge
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Oliver Bridge will be closed from 8 a-m to 4:30 p-m the rest of the week for an inspection. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the inspection equipment will be removed each day to allow for the reopening. The Oliver Bridge crosses the St....
Night Flying Drills For 148th Fighter Wing
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth will be conducting night flying exercises through the 29th of September. Night flying is required for pilot proficiency as they train for potential worldwide missions. Residents in northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan may hear...
Duluth-Superior Film Festival Opens
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The 2022 Duluth-Superior Film Festival gets underway on Thursday with the northern Minnesota premiere of the Paramount Pictures film called “The Infernal Machine.”. The film was written and directed by Minnesota based filmmaker Andrew Hunt. It was shown Wednesday at the Twin Cities Film...
Fire at Tesla powered PG&E facility shuts down part of Highway 1 in California
(Reuters) -A fire outbreak on Tuesday at PG&E Corp’s Monterey county-based energy storage facility that uses batteries made by Tesla Inc has shut down part of Highway 1 in California. The company said it was working with firefighters to stop the fire from spreading. The incident has caused no...
Cloquet School Lockdown Follows Prank Call
CLOQUET, MN (KDAL) – Cloquet School officials say about an hour lockdown was put in place at the middle and high school following a call that indicated there was an active shooter event underway. The call, received Wednesday morning, was determined to be a hoax and there was no...
