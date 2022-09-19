Read full article on original website
Pa. airline workers land in big trouble with $283K skimming scheme | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Remembering 2 trailblazers lost; lanternfly Q&A; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. High: 73; Low: 50. Showers. ‘She got involved’: Harrisburg philanthropist Lois Lehrman Grass died yesterday at 90, leaving a legacy of volunteerism and fundraising that transformed the city. Capitol attack plea: A Mechanicsburg man has pleaded guilty to assaulting...
New Pa. driver licenses include a ghost portrait of you that can disappear
Pennsylvania driver’s license and PennDOT-issued identification cards have been redesigned to prevent fraud. They now feature an optically variable ghost portrait of the card owner and variable data that disappears depending on the viewing angle. Among other security enhancements, they have a gold metallic tint visible under direct lighting...
Pa. casino fined after kids ages 11 and 13 gambled, state says
Children and teens — ranging from 11 to 18 years old — were found gambling on the gaming floor of Mount Airy Casino Resort, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The board approved Wednesday a consent agreement during its public meeting, resulting in a $160,000 fine for...
Restrictions on deer scents and lures on agenda for Pa. Game Commissioner meeting
When the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meets Friday and Saturday, September 23-24, it will consider restricting additional natural secretions from deer, such as urine and glandular liquids, and artificial deer-attracting scents or lures, in the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Areas in the state. The expanded ban would be part...
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
Roundabouts; start of fall; new cake shop: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. High: 81; Low: 58. Partly sunny. Little League sued: The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15. Easton Oliverson is still recovering from head injuries.
Pa. awarded $25.4M to support electric vehicle infrastructure
The state was awarded more than $25 million last week by the Biden Administration. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the state was awarded $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation through the state’s plan for electric vehicle infrastructure deployment. The state was approved the funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Pennsylvania among top 20 cheapest states to buy a house in: report
Working from home has granted people a lot of mobility in where they choose to live. That, as paired with rising costs, has given individuals new avenues in choosing to buy a home in affordable areas. And Pennsylvania, a new study has shown, is among the top 20 of such places.
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
Fetterman wins major endorsement of Pa. State Building & Construction Trades Council
Much like President Joe Biden did two years ago, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has picked up a major endorsement from a large state organized labor council with members who have backed some Republican policies. According to his campaign, Fetterman has won the support of the Pennsylvania State Building...
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Public comments sought on CenturyLink issues after Ida: Pa. PUC
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement is seeking comments on a proposed settlement with CenturyLinks as it looks into power outages and unreliable service the utility offered during and after Hurricane Ida. Rep. Perry Stambaugh, R-Perry/Cumberland, filed a formal complaint in cooperation with Sens. Judy...
A message to Central PA voters in the 10th District | PennLive letters
My fellow members of the 10th Congressional district of Pennsylvania: On Jan. 6, 2021, when the people spoke loudly and clearly at the polls, the President of the United States made a desperate, dangerous power grab. He incited thousands to violence, and lives were lost. Even more disturbing, hundreds of politicians who pledged to serve us, to represent our wishes, joined this plot.
Deaths, readmission rates for heart patients at Pa. hospitals is focus of new report
A Pennsylvania agency on Wednesday released a report focusing on quality-related measures for various heart procedures, including open heart surgery and opening clogged arteries with a catheter, at hospitals in the state. The report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council looks at nearly adult 60,000 cases involving one...
Mirror, mirror, on the wall, what state’s taxes are the fairest of all? | Opinion
A non-partisan, non-profit tax policy organization made headlines by noting that most Californians pay a smaller share of their income in taxes than they do in Texas. I decided to investigate who pays a greater share of their income in taxes, to see whether Southern states like Florida has residents paying less of their income in taxes than a Northern states like Delaware.
Penn State seeks major increase in state aid
With Pennsylvania’s state government sitting on large cash reserves, is it get-while-the-gettin’-is-good time for Penn State?. University leaders on Thursday unveiled a plan to seek a 47.6 percent increase in the state’s annual appropriation to the university’s general operating budget for the 2023-24 academic year. They’re seizing an unusual fiscal moment for state government to, in their words, correct decades of chronic state under-funding of its flagship public university.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants listed among ‘best’ in U.S.: New York Times
It’s always nice to treat yourself to a meal out every once in a while. If you’re in the mood to do so, maybe check out these three restaurants in Pennsylvania which were just named among the 50 best in the United States. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania pizzeria among...
Pennsylvania high school football week 4 rankings
Each week the Pa. high school football landscape changes. And there’s always high drama at all corners of the Commonwealth. Below are the updated Pa. football rankings through Sept. 17. PennLive will publish state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in December. Teams...
Here’s what polls say about Pa.’s Senate and governor races – and what insiders say | John Baer
Entering the final six weeks of campaigns for U.S. Senate and governor, polling is all over the place and certainty seems elusive. Democrats John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro, candidates for Senate and governor, respectively, continue leading in virtually every public poll. But some polls show both races closing. And many...
