Pennsylvania State

State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Person
Alexa
PennLive.com

Public comments sought on CenturyLink issues after Ida: Pa. PUC

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement is seeking comments on a proposed settlement with CenturyLinks as it looks into power outages and unreliable service the utility offered during and after Hurricane Ida. Rep. Perry Stambaugh, R-Perry/Cumberland, filed a formal complaint in cooperation with Sens. Judy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

A message to Central PA voters in the 10th District | PennLive letters

My fellow members of the 10th Congressional district of Pennsylvania: On Jan. 6, 2021, when the people spoke loudly and clearly at the polls, the President of the United States made a desperate, dangerous power grab. He incited thousands to violence, and lives were lost. Even more disturbing, hundreds of politicians who pledged to serve us, to represent our wishes, joined this plot.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, what state’s taxes are the fairest of all? | Opinion

A non-partisan, non-profit tax policy organization made headlines by noting that most Californians pay a smaller share of their income in taxes than they do in Texas. I decided to investigate who pays a greater share of their income in taxes, to see whether Southern states like Florida has residents paying less of their income in taxes than a Northern states like Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
PennLive.com

Penn State seeks major increase in state aid

With Pennsylvania’s state government sitting on large cash reserves, is it get-while-the-gettin’-is-good time for Penn State?. University leaders on Thursday unveiled a plan to seek a 47.6 percent increase in the state’s annual appropriation to the university’s general operating budget for the 2023-24 academic year. They’re seizing an unusual fiscal moment for state government to, in their words, correct decades of chronic state under-funding of its flagship public university.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania high school football week 4 rankings

Each week the Pa. high school football landscape changes. And there’s always high drama at all corners of the Commonwealth. Below are the updated Pa. football rankings through Sept. 17. PennLive will publish state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in December. Teams...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

