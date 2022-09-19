My fellow members of the 10th Congressional district of Pennsylvania: On Jan. 6, 2021, when the people spoke loudly and clearly at the polls, the President of the United States made a desperate, dangerous power grab. He incited thousands to violence, and lives were lost. Even more disturbing, hundreds of politicians who pledged to serve us, to represent our wishes, joined this plot.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO