Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief
The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
Jeremy Vine: My jailed stalker Alex Belfield says he'll be back
Broadcaster Jeremy Vine has hit out at social media firms as he said his stalker had put out a video promising to be back. Alex Belfield was sentenced to five and a half years last week, after being found guilty of stalking four people. He posted videos and messages online...
Queen Elizabeth II: Bell mufflers worked for six solid days
The UK's largest supplier of church bell muffles worked for six days in a row fulfilling orders following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As part of the protocols that follow the death of a monarch, all church bells are rung half or fully muffled. Four staff at Avon Ropes...
Archaeologist excited by 'mystery site'
An archaeological dig has uncovered the remains of "unexpected" buildings in the grounds of a country estate. Viviana Caroli, an archaeologist from the National Trust who is leading the work, said the excavations at Attingham Park in Shropshire were "very, very exciting". She described it as a "mystery...
