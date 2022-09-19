ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Corryton ‘Possum Chase details

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active for a good cause in a small community. On Saturday, October 29 the annual Corryton ‘Possum Chase is back for all to attend. There will be an 8-mile and 2-mile course throughout. The race will benefit the Corryton Hospitality Food Pantry. Register individually or as a team now. Participants will receive an event T-shirt, breakfast, and be registered to win giveaways throughout the day.
CORRYTON, TN
WATE

Upcoming festival celebrating a late musician

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming festival is back bigger and better than ever. The Louie Bluie Festival is back for their 15th year on Friday, September 24 at Cove Lake State Park. The event and parking are free. The festival features four stages of various genres music...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Grand Ole Opry-inspired live ‘radio’ show coming to Athens

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A concert inspired by classic radio shows, such as Grand Ole Opry, is coming to Athens. Solid Gold County will be on Friday, Sept 30 at the Arts Center in Athens, Tennessee. The show will feature local musical talent, including Skelton Key, Wes Swafford, and Meghan McGee. Presented as a simulated […]
ATHENS, TN
WATE

5th annual Mountain Fiesta returns to Cumberland Gap

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 5th Annual Mountain Fiesta is a celebration of Latin American and Appalachian culture, created to provide the opportunity to learn about the beauty and diversity of both Latin America and Appalachia. At the event, people will be able to learn dances, practice language, and...
CUMBERLAND GAP, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
WATE

Meet the Knoxville Police Department’s Chaplain Corporation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department’s Chaplain Corporation are not officers, not armed but they’re important to the men and women of the department. “Most people don’t know that we have a Chaplain Corp.,” Corp. Coordinator Pam Neal said. “Our primary purpose is to be a support and an encouragement to our police officers.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Turkey Creek getting you ready for Fall

FARRAGUT Tenn. (WATE) – This staple shopping hotspot is doing more than you know. Pinnacle Turkey Creek are ready to enter the Fall season with you with a full list of events to get in on. On Saturday, October 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Harvest Jam...
FARRAGUT, TN
WATE

Missing Knoxville teen found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday night. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia was found safe after she reportedly left her home just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. There are multiple...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TDEC commits to cleaning former nuclear site in Anderson County

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A decades-long project in Anderson County is gaining traction. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently made a commitment to county leaders to clean up the former American Nuclear Corporation site. The property looks lush, but soon crews will be digging and taking...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

