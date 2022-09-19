The Pennsylvania State Police is asking for assistance in locating Tyler Barber. Barber is a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough and has not been seen or heard from since September 1st. Barber is 5’11”, 160lbs with black hair and blue eyes and maybe traveling in a blueHyundai. Anyone with any information is to contact the PSP Gibson Barracks at 570-465-3154and ask to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigation Unit.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO