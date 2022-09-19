Read full article on original website
Related
State Police look for info on missing NEPA man
The Pennsylvania State Police is asking for assistance in locating Tyler Barber. Barber is a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough and has not been seen or heard from since September 1st. Barber is 5’11”, 160lbs with black hair and blue eyes and maybe traveling in a blueHyundai. Anyone with any information is to contact the PSP Gibson Barracks at 570-465-3154and ask to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigation Unit.
DEP Issues Drought Warning For 36 Pennsylvania Counties
A drought warning is currently in effect for 36 Pennsylvania Counties. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Aug 31, 2022, The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force declared a drought watch for 36 counties. The DEP requests that residents voluntarily conserve water in those counties by reducing usage by 5 to 10%, or three to six gallons per day.
Rescue crews work to save man trapped under vehicle in Ross Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rescue crews were able to save a man partially trapped under a vehicle following a crash in Ross Township.The Ross West View Emergency Medical Service was called to the scene and provided medical care inside the vehicle while crews also worked to stabilize the car and free the person that was trapped.The man involved is expected to survive.
Yes, NEPA is still under a drought watch
Despite days of heavy rain, 36 counties in the state remain under a drought watch and residents of those counties are being asked to continue voluntary water conservation. Counties in our area are among those. They include Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming.
Comments / 0