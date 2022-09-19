ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

She was blocked from being on the November ballot. Now she’s lawyering up in Ohio Supreme Court

By Sarah Donaldson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j18Ss_0i19zthT00
COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 03: ‘I Voted’ stickers lay scattered on a table at a polling station in the King Arts Complex on November 3, 2020 in… Read More

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Athens County lawyer is taking her Ohio House race to the state’s highest court after Secretary of State Frank LaRose ruled that her name wouldn’t appear on the November ballot.

Tanya Conrath, 51, was approached by the Athens County Democratic Party in August to serve as a substitute nominee. The opening came when Rhyan Goodman – who originally filed from his dorm room address at Ohio University and ran unopposed – withdrew from the race six days after the Aug. 2 primary.

After the Athens County Board of Elections voted 2-2, reportedly along party lines, on whether to certify Conrath as a candidate, LaRose was asked to break the tie. In a letter last Tuesday, the Republican secretary of state voted no.

Conrath filed a complaint Friday with the Ohio Supreme Court to try to continue her campaign in District 94, which covers several southeastern Ohio counties, including Athens, Meigs, Morgan, and part of Washington.

LaRose’s decision centered on several dates connected to the August primary. Ohio had two primaries in 2022 after multiple sets of legislative maps were approved by the state’s redistricting committee but then rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court for favoring Republicans too strongly.

LaRose wrote that because the election had yet to be canvassed, Goodman was not the party nominee when he requested to withdraw.

“The unofficial canvass on Election Night, by definition, produces unofficial results,” the letter read.

LaRose declined to comment beyond what was outlined in the letter. He cast several other tiebreaking votes in certifications this week, according to his office’s website.

Conrath is an Athens High School graduate who moved back to the area with her high school sweetheart after she graduated from Ohio State University’s law school. She said she thought she was left with two choices: “throw in the towel and be done,” or to try to change the outcome. She went with the latter, saying she has felt compelled in recent months to run for public office.

“I’ve always been frustrated by how southeast Ohio is treated in Columbus,” Conrath said.

Rep. Jay Edwards, the incumbent GOP candidate who also ran unopposed in his primary, did not respond to a request for comment. Since Edwards would be going into his fourth and final two-year term, Conrath said she sees a future run, even if her name isn’t on the November ballot, which has to be finalized by Friday.

Comments / 7

jeff pickner
3d ago

there are simple rules,I don't care the party,follow the rules and there's no need for anything more other than to vote

Reply
2
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Abortion in Ohio: Judge extends temporary halt of 6-week ban

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio judge is extending his temporary halt of the state’s six-week abortion ban, according to a group involved in the case. At a status conference Monday, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins said he is extending the temporary restraining order against Ohio’s heartbeat bill until at least Oct. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Supreme Court candidates will be listed differently on ballot this year

Ohio Supreme Court Justices Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer and Sharon Kennedy stirred some controversy after they attended former President Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown on Sept. 17. But both the spokesperson for the three Republican justices, Ryan Stubenrauch, and Democratic strategist, David Pepper, agree that it is normal for...
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Athens County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
Athens, OH
Government
City
Athens, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Vice

Get Ready for a Bunch of Sore-Loser Republicans Claiming 2022 Is Rigged

Nearly two-thirds of Republicans in key midterm races won’t commit to accepting their election results if they lose, an ominous sign that attacks on the democratic process will grow even more severe this fall. The Washington Post surveyed both Democratic and Republican candidates in 19 Senate and gubernatorial races,...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in fatal beating outside Short North bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men accused of an assault outside a Columbus bar that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to online court records and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office website, Dwayne Cummings was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Franklin County Correction Center II on Jackson Pike. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern Ohio#Southeast Ohio#Ohio University#Ohio House#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Election Federal#State#The Ohio Supreme Court#Republicans
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused of stealing woman’s purse from Giant Eagle cart

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is accused of snatching an 80-year-old woman’s purse Saturday morning in north Columbus at a Giant Eagle supermarket, according to Columbus police. CPD state the woman was shopping at the Giant Eagle on North High Street around 10:30 a.m. and when she turned away from her cart, a man […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC4 Columbus

Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized in Athens County

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a Nelsonville man on Wednesday for possessing illegal narcotics. Authorities began investigating after they received information about illegal drugs transported from Columbus to Nelsonville, according to the Nelsonville Police Department. Officers were led to the temporary residence of Nicholas Charles at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they seized […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Ross County motorcycle crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree. Responders […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot while inside car near the South Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is recovering after being shot overnight Sunday while inside a car near the South Hilltop neighborhood, according to Columbus police. Officers were sent to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road just after 3:10 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy