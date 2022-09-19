Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
Housing conference scheduled for Friday at Historic Onancock School
This Friday at Historic Onancock School the Eastern Shore Regional Housing Coalition will host a Housing Resource Conference. This is an annual event where various housing agencies and other providers come together at one location to offer their services to the public. Those who are interested in applying for home ownership may do so on site with USDA and Virginia housing.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Sells Off More King William Reservoir Land
NEWPORT NEWS – The City of Newport News continues selling off parcels of what was at one time going to be a reservoir in King William County. On September 13, the city council voted to sell three more parcels for a total of $167,157. The first parcel was 5.784...
shoredailynews.com
Accomack Supervisors approve special tax break for fire and EMS volunteers
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors took a step Wednesday to reward EMS and Volunteer fire personnel for their service to the County. The Board approved an amendment to Chapter 82 of the Accomack County Code that would allow for a special tax classification for one motor vehicle owned or leased by members of volunteer fire departments or volunteer EMS agencies.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Rising interest rates create major shift in real estate market
NORFOLK, Va. — As concerns about a recession loom, the red-hot housing market is cooling off in most parts of the country. Higher interest rates are changing the options for some buyers. Virginia Beach realtor Kristen Sessions said it's a balanced market in Hampton Roads. "Maybe a little bit...
Va. Beach considers a cannabis task force before retail pot sales roll out
Recreational marijuana is now legal to possess, consume and grow in Virginia, but you still can’t buy it legally until 2024. One Virginia Beach group is pushing to create a cannabis task force.
Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
EXCLUSIVE: Removal of derelict boat from Elizabeth River begins
10 On Your Side's Andy Fox has been reporting on the efforts of Mike Provost with Vessel Disposal & Refuse Foundation to get abandoned vessels removed from Virginia Beach waterways. Now, he's getting one removed on the Elizabeth River, on the Portsmouth side.
WAVY News 10
2 local families, left high and dry by pool contractor WAVY investigated, awarded $20K each
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local families have been awarded $20,000 each from a state consumer protection fund after problems they had with Artistic Pools Unlimited, a contractor WAVY investigated last year. It took months of fighting in court, and to make a claim to that money, the...
shoredailynews.com
SWAP SHOP TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
MEAT GRINDER/ CABELAS/ 1 HP – $200.00 757 787 3069. Looking for swelling toads or spot fish. Close to Cape Charles. 757-350-0507. 20,000 BTU MINI HEARTH PROPANE HEATER. UNVENTED HEATS VERY WELL LIKE NEW ASKING $200.00 757-710-8418. Two beautiful sister kittens looking for a loving home. They’re best friends,...
shoredailynews.com
Holland reports Accomack schools enrollment up, all schools accredited
Accomack County School Superintendent Chris Holland addressed the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night with a report on the start of the 2022-23 school year. Holland thanked several supervisors for addressing the staff at their meeting before school began. He also thanked the Board for approving $22 million for the schools which enabled the staff a 5% raise.
shoredailynews.com
Chincoteague Chamber announces winner of Annual Pass Photo Contest
The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce collaborated with Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge (CNWR) again this year to host the 2022 Annual Pass Photo Contest. Thirty entries from amateur photographers were submitted for consideration. Leaders from various organizations in the community assisted chamber staff in choosing the final winner. Randall Reed’s stunning...
York County pizza shop "Under Old Management" as previous owner returns
In 2017, Brian Betts sold York County's beloved "The Pizza Shop" to venture into the world of toys and collectibles. After the joint closed last year, Betts decided to return to his first love.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Premium Outlets Welcomes Two New Businesses
JAMES CITY-Two new business have opened or will open soon within the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. At the end of the summer, a new clothing store opened in the shopping complex, while a new eatery is also slated to open this fall. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
Body recovered from water in Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach, identified as missing kayaker
According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, an off-duty officer saw what they believed to be a body in the water off the beach on the 3100 block of Sandfiddler Road on Friday, Sept. 16.
Virginia woman finds $1 million lottery winnings two weeks later
A Virginia Beach woman was surprised to learn she had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize with the Virginia Lottery.
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, a missing Virginia kayaker found dead Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
Va. Beach man pushing for prevention after losing brother to drunk driver
The NTSB is recommending installing equipment in cars to keep drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel. Mike Goodove, whose 19-year-old brother was killed by a drunk driver, supports the push.
WDBJ7.com
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a “critically missing adult alert” on behalf of the Newport News Police Department. according to police. He has a scar over one eye and another on his chin. He was last reported seen August 13, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of River Road in Newport News.
