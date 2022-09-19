ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

shoredailynews.com

Housing conference scheduled for Friday at Historic Onancock School

This Friday at Historic Onancock School the Eastern Shore Regional Housing Coalition will host a Housing Resource Conference. This is an annual event where various housing agencies and other providers come together at one location to offer their services to the public. Those who are interested in applying for home ownership may do so on site with USDA and Virginia housing.
ONANCOCK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Sells Off More King William Reservoir Land

NEWPORT NEWS – The City of Newport News continues selling off parcels of what was at one time going to be a reservoir in King William County. On September 13, the city council voted to sell three more parcels for a total of $167,157. The first parcel was 5.784...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
shoredailynews.com

Accomack Supervisors approve special tax break for fire and EMS volunteers

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors took a step Wednesday to reward EMS and Volunteer fire personnel for their service to the County. The Board approved an amendment to Chapter 82 of the Accomack County Code that would allow for a special tax classification for one motor vehicle owned or leased by members of volunteer fire departments or volunteer EMS agencies.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

SWAP SHOP TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 20, 2022

MEAT GRINDER/ CABELAS/ 1 HP – $200.00 757 787 3069. Looking for swelling toads or spot fish. Close to Cape Charles. 757-350-0507. 20,000 BTU MINI HEARTH PROPANE HEATER. UNVENTED HEATS VERY WELL LIKE NEW ASKING $200.00 757-710-8418. Two beautiful sister kittens looking for a loving home. They’re best friends,...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Holland reports Accomack schools enrollment up, all schools accredited

Accomack County School Superintendent Chris Holland addressed the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night with a report on the start of the 2022-23 school year. Holland thanked several supervisors for addressing the staff at their meeting before school began. He also thanked the Board for approving $22 million for the schools which enabled the staff a 5% raise.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Chincoteague Chamber announces winner of Annual Pass Photo Contest

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce collaborated with Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge (CNWR) again this year to host the 2022 Annual Pass Photo Contest. Thirty entries from amateur photographers were submitted for consideration. Leaders from various organizations in the community assisted chamber staff in choosing the final winner. Randall Reed’s stunning...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Premium Outlets Welcomes Two New Businesses

JAMES CITY-Two new business have opened or will open soon within the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. At the end of the summer, a new clothing store opened in the shopping complex, while a new eatery is also slated to open this fall. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a “critically missing adult alert” on behalf of the Newport News Police Department. according to police. He has a scar over one eye and another on his chin. He was last reported seen August 13, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of River Road in Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

