There is several million dollars worth of combined bills that will need to be covered in order for beach replenishment projects to be completed in several Jersey Shore towns. In January of 2022, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R) -- who represents portions of Monmouth County and Ocean County -- was able to secure $30.2-million in federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so that these projects could get underway.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO