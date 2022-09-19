Read full article on original website
Body pulled from waters off Staten Island may be woman reported missing in N.J.
The body recovered from the waters off of Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Thursday morning may be a woman reported missing in New Jersey the night before, authorities said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified female whose body was spotted just before...
Prosecutor: Ex-employee scammed $1.3M from Ocean County, NJ car dealership
An Ocean County man has been accused of ripping off an auto dealership where he used to work, pocketing over one million dollars in a billing scheme, authorities said. Martin D’Amato, 37, of Beachwood, was arrested on Monday and charged with money laundering and theft, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
wrnjradio.com
NYC pair arrested for armed check cashing spree including Hackettstown, Parsippany, Old Bridge
NEW JERSEY – Two New York men are charged with three gunpoint robberies of check cashing locations in different parts of New Jersey in 2021 and 2022 and with conspiracy to commit robberies in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Ramel...
NJ man body slams cat and throws it in dumpster, police say
Someone who lives at the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex got quite a surprise when she checked what was on her doorbell camera video Saturday night. A man repeatedly picking up a cat and body slamming it into a concrete floor of an outdoor vestibule. According to West Deptford police, the...
Another Broad Daylight Shooting In Atlantic City, New Jersey
Multiple law enforcement sources have exclusively confirmed to us that a shooting has occurred on Wednesday, September 21 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at 140 N. South Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We have also confirmed that the victim was shot in the back and is alive at this...
Ocean Township, NJ Police charge Piscataway, NJ man with impersonating an officer
There are residents and drivers more alert it seems nowadays after reports over recent years of people impersonating police officers in Ocean and Monmouth Counties but across the state of New Jersey as well. It has become easier to potentially detect someone who is not an officer in any way...
Driver killed, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in Atlantic County
One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic County, authorities said. Justin Vanaman was driving his car west on Millville Avenue in Hamilton at about 12:40 p.m. when he crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV, police said.
ocscanner.news
HOWELL: POLICE FOUND THIS PUP WHO LOST HIS WAY HOME
This dog was located in the area of Evergreen Pl and Pine Needle St. Monmouth County SPCA responded and took custody of the dog. If you recognize this dog contact Dispatch at 732-938-4111 or the SPCA. media and photo courtesy HPD.
CBS News
Gloucester Township Police seek help identifying man accused of robbing Lowe's store
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - The Gloucester Township Police Department is seeking your help with identifying a man accused of stealing from a Lowe's Home Improvement Store. The man allegedly stole items worth around $1,344 on Sept. 9 and 12, police say. He entered the store on Cross Keys Road...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of puncturing tires on two cars in parking lot of Morris County business
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) -A union County man was charged for puncturing tires on two cars in a parking lot of a Denville Township business, according to police. On September 15, police responded to Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center for the report of a criminal mischief incident that had occurred a short time earlier, police said.
Sparks and debris shoot from airliner that had to emergency land in NJ
NEWARK — A Boeing 777 bound for Brazil that developed a mechanical problem made an emergency landing early Thursday morning. People on the ground recorded video of the plane shooting sparks and dropping what appeared to be debris. United Flight 149 with 256 passengers on board bound for São...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BEACHWOOD MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING $1.3 MILLION FROM CAR DEALERSHIP HE WORKED FOR
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 19, 2022, Martin D’Amato, 37, of Beachwood, was charged with Money Laundering in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:21-25b(1), as well as Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a. In October 2021, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad was contacted...
Former employee bilked N.J. car dealership out of $1.3M, prosecutor alleges
A former employee of a Toms River car dealership was arrested Monday after he was accused of stealing $1.3 million from the business, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. The office said it was contacted in October 2021 by the unidentified dealership alleging a former employee — 37-year-old...
Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers call on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to fund remainder of beach replenishment projects
There is several million dollars worth of combined bills that will need to be covered in order for beach replenishment projects to be completed in several Jersey Shore towns. In January of 2022, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R) -- who represents portions of Monmouth County and Ocean County -- was able to secure $30.2-million in federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so that these projects could get underway.
wrnjradio.com
JCP&L installs guards to protect bald eagles in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – To safeguard New Jersey’s bald eagle population, Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., has installed protective devices on electrical equipment in areas near bald eagle nests in Hamburg Borough and near Culver Lake in Frankford Township, both in Sussex County.
NJ inspectors say Six Flags roller coaster is ‘structurally compromised’
JACKSON — A popular wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure will remain closed indefinitely, as El Toro has been deemed “structurally compromised,” according to state inspectors. The 19-story tall ride has been shut down for nearly a month, since an incident in the evening on...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADVISES OF LARGE POWER OUTAGE
Power outage @ Seaside Heights Seaside Park and South Toms River-JCPL advised. No cause or restoration time provided.
NJ man, 39, killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A New Jersey man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a parkway early Monday, New Jersey State Police said.
N.J. funeral home placed wrong body in grandmother’s casket, lawsuit says
Family members of an 85-year-old New Jersey woman who died last year have filed suit against the funeral home handling the arrangements, claiming the wrong body was placed in the casket. Josephine Struble, of Sussex County, died Dec. 28, 2021, at a rehabilitation and nursing center in Dover. The next...
Bounty Hunter Bloods gang terrorized NJ towns with murders, drugs, prosecutors say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Seven accused gang members are charged in a racketeering conspiracy case that includes four murders, five shootings, heroin distribution, and a fraud scheme to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to federal prosecutors, the Bounty Hunter Bloods carried out their many crimes in Middlesex and Somerset...
