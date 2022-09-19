ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Puerto Rico is faring after Hurricane Fiona brought catastrophic floods

All across Puerto Rico, people are starting to assess just how much destruction Hurricane Fiona has caused. Floodwaters are starting to recede in some places, but other parts are still facing threats of flash floods, mudslides and collapsed bridges. Much of the island is also still without power, and a lot of people don't have drinking water. It could be days or longer before all that is restored.
ENVIRONMENT
Morning news brief

Morning news brief

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization of Russia's armed forces on Wednesday morning, signing a decree that will send Russians with military training to join the fight in Ukraine. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Military reservists are being told to leave their civilian lives. Russia's president is making plans to...
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Puerto Rico's infrastructure wasn't ready for the serious flooding that Fiona caused

When Hurricane Fiona stormed across Puerto Rico this week, it dumped a torrent of rain that flooded the island's rivers. The flooding caused catastrophic damage in many communities, and it killed at least one person. As NPR's Adrian Florido reports, the flooding was made worse by a history of poor planning and development, choices that underestimated the complexity and power of Puerto Rico's watershed.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

US, China top diplomats to meet on high tensions on Taiwan

The top US and Chinese diplomats meet Friday in New York as soaring tensions show signs of easing, but Beijing issued a new warning against support for Taiwan. In a sign of smoother ties, Wang said he met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
Connecticut Public

Rep. Jennifer González-Colón on Puerto Rico's Fiona damage, 5 years after Maria

Much of Puerto Rico remains without power or clean water. They are living in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, which struck just five years after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico is not a state, so it does not have a state delegation in Congress, but it is allowed a nonvoting representative. And she is Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, who is a member of the Republican Party.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Protests erupt after the death of a young woman arrested by Iran's 'morality police'

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Yelling in non-English language). SHAPIRO: They're shouting, death to the dictator. This started after a young woman died in the custody of the so-called morality police. She's become a symbol for opposition to the requirement that women wear headscarves. NPR's Peter Kenyon is covering events in Iran from his base in Istanbul. Hey, there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Connecticut Public

Why Russian pop star Alla Pugacheva dissent against Russia matters

ALLA PUGACHEVA: (Singing in non-English language). FADEL: Pop diva Alla Pugacheva, heard here, is the latest and arguably the most famous Russian to criticize Vladimir Putin's war. NPR's Charles Maynes joins us now from Moscow. Good morning, Charles. CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: Morning. FADEL: So for those who don't know, tell...
MUSIC
Connecticut Public

Russian history professor breaks down Putin's latest speech

What do we make of Russia's partial mobilization of the armed forces? President Vladimir Putin is calling up military reservists, pulling people with some military training out of civilian life. The government says their job will be to hold the front line in Ukraine, where Russian forces have suffered heavy losses. Putin is also making moves to annex parts of Ukraine to Russia, the same way that Russia once claimed Crimea. Sergey Radchenko is a professor of Russian history at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He's going to help us talk through this. Welcome to the program.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Jailing of former senator raises fears over corrosion of democracy in the Philippines

As we look at the state of democracy around the world, let's turn to the Philippines. A human rights defender there has been jailed for years, raising fears that the country's democratic guardrails have corroded. Supporters of the jailed former senator say she was framed in retaliation for exposing unlawful killings during the war on drugs initiative of then-President Rodrigo Duterte. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Gov. DeSantis is facing a lawsuit from the migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard

The political battle over the migrants brought to Martha's Vineyard last week on flights arranged by Governor Ron DeSantis is now becoming a legal one as well. Yeah. This is a federal class action lawsuit filed on behalf of the mostly Venezuelan migrants. They say they were tricked into boarding planes from Texas to the small Massachusetts island. We've heard this story laid out by law enforcement. A Texas sheriff has opened a criminal investigation saying that people who had, quote, fallen "on hard times" and were "here legally," he said, were preyed upon for a video op.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Pakistan's foreign minister talks about the country's flood damage

Leaders of Pakistan are at the United Nations this week seeking help for a country under water. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is his country's foreign minister. BILAWAL BHUTTO ZARDARI: I would like to say I'm, more often than not, an optimistic person. I like to sort of find rays of hope in moments of crisis. I have never been as overwhelmed as I am feeling right now.
ENVIRONMENT
Connecticut Public

What Putin's partial mobilization announcement means for Ukraine

Open dissent in Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced he's calling up Russian reserves to fight in the war against Ukraine. According to OVD-Info, the human rights watchdog that monitors police activity, just over 1,300 people across dozens of cities were detained for protesting the partial mobilization order. That's an order that would usher in a new phase of the war. To get at that, let's bring in retired Marine Corps Colonel Mark Cancian. He's a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Colonel, most reports suggest these protests were driven primarily by young people, and the numbers are relatively small. But how telling to you is this level of dissent in the current climate?
PROTESTS
Connecticut Public

Some Ukrainian towns are now liberated, but Russian forces left them in shambles

Apartments and houses are in ruins in the towns that Ukrainian forces have liberated from their short Russian occupation. Gas and electrical lines are in tatters. Grocery stores are empty. And while many people fled if they could, there are also Ukrainian civilians who remained behind, and they are now describing what they saw. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports from the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.
POLITICS
