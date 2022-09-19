ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upland, PA

DELCO Careers: CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges!. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
MARCUS HOOK, PA
Upland, PA
Chester, PA
Chester, PA
Penn State Brandywine Hosts College Admissions Fair Sept. 29

Penn State Brandywine is hosting a free regional college fair Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Commons/Athletic Center gymnasium at the Media campus. The Delaware County Regional College Fair was created by the Pennsylvania Association of College Admissions Counselors to give high school students easier access to information on potential colleges they might want to attend.
MEDIA, PA
Bankruptcy for Chester? Not So Fast, Says Mayor

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland at a 2021 press conference.Image via Media NewsGroup. Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland disagrees with the state-appointed receiver for Chester, who talked about declaring bankruptcy for the city, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
CHESTER, PA
Kenny Cooper
ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus

Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Marvin Smith again!? Darby Twp. commish nabbed for unpaid child support

Darby Township Commissioner Marvin Smith has again found himself in a legal hot seat, this time for failure to pay child support. Last week, a Delaware County Family Court judge ordered Smith into custody after convicting him for not paying back child support for a 16-year-old daughter he shares with his former partner, Lakiea Griffin, according to a source familiar with the matter.
DARBY, PA
Delaware County Memorial Hospital emergency room to shut down within next 60 days

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Major changes are coming to Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Mental health services are being added, but the emergency department is shutting down. The sign here at Delaware County Memorial Hospital says the emergency department is open to serve you, but that won't be the case for much longer. Eyewitness News spoke with one nurse who says she is devastated by the change. "It's a very dark day for the community," nurse Angela Napolitano said. She has been a nurse at the emergency department for 41 years. On Wednesday, she and other staff members found out the hospital's parent company, Prospect...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
See Which Women-Owned Businesses in Delco Were Top Earners

A list of top 101 women-owned businesses in Greater Philadelphia by 2021 revenue included 10 from Delaware County, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal. Here is a look at how Delaware County firms ranked based on 2021 revenue. All are 100% woman-owned, except for Boomtown Communications, which is 65% woman-owned.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
After two decades, Eastwick celebrates renovations at a much-loved park and playground

After two decades of what community members called disinvestment, Eastwick Regional Park finally reopened with a brand new playground, part of a $337k renovation project. The Department of Parks and Recreation and District 2 Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson hosted a ribbon cutting last week at the park on South 80th Street, which is thought of as an “outdoor home” by some Southwest Philly neighbors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wilmington's 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair

HBCU’s have admitted over 3,500 local students and awarded over $23 million in scholarships. In addition, this year, a $10,000 Mike Purzycki Changemaker Scholarship will be awarded to a Wilmington student. Wilmington’s HBCU ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, and Mayor Mike Purzycki have announced details of Wilmington’s HBCU Week...
WILMINGTON, DE
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
