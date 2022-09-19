Read full article on original website
DELCO Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges!. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
79 Delaware County Students Named National Merit Semifinalists
Image via Jose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Delaware County high school students were well represented among this year’s National Merit semifinalists, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Delaware County Leadership: Lauren Wochok, Dean, Valley Forge Military Academy
Lauren Wochok, Dean of Valley Forge Military Academy, spoke with DELCO Today about how her youth and experiences have enabled her to take the helm at Valley Forge Military Academy and how growing up in a diverse community in a multi-generational household grounded her, helping her to relate well among her students.
Another School Dress Code Victory for Satanic Delco
The Garnet Valley School District is the second school district in Delaware County to alter its dress code, deleting a ban on Satanic or cult clothing following lobbying efforts by Satanic Delco.
The Haverford School Begins Its 139th School Year
Student Body President Luka Sekulic (standing) provides an opening-day welcome while Head of School Tyler Casertano listens while seated.Image via The Haverford School. The Haverford School celebrated the Opening Day of the 2022–2023 school year on Sept. 8.
Penn State Brandywine Hosts College Admissions Fair Sept. 29
Penn State Brandywine is hosting a free regional college fair Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Commons/Athletic Center gymnasium at the Media campus. The Delaware County Regional College Fair was created by the Pennsylvania Association of College Admissions Counselors to give high school students easier access to information on potential colleges they might want to attend.
These Haverford High Seniors Had Dreams in 1987. How Did It Work Out?
Candice Polsky holds a Philadelphia Inquirer from 35 years ago when she was profiled as a Haverford High School graduating seniorImage via Tyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Bankruptcy for Chester? Not So Fast, Says Mayor
Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland at a 2021 press conference.Image via Media NewsGroup. Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland disagrees with the state-appointed receiver for Chester, who talked about declaring bankruptcy for the city, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
chestercounty.com
ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus
Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
Pennsylvania judge allows Chester receiver to terminate controversial parking contract
Under the control of PFS VII, Chester’s hourly parking meter climbed to be the highest in the region. A Commonwealth Court judge has ruled that the City of Chester’s state-appointed receiver can terminate the city’s parking contract, which had residents and visitors paying the highest parking rates in the area and getting little in return.
chesterspirit.com
Marvin Smith again!? Darby Twp. commish nabbed for unpaid child support
Darby Township Commissioner Marvin Smith has again found himself in a legal hot seat, this time for failure to pay child support. Last week, a Delaware County Family Court judge ordered Smith into custody after convicting him for not paying back child support for a 16-year-old daughter he shares with his former partner, Lakiea Griffin, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Chester, September 21 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Chester. The Mast Community Charter School volleyball team will have a game with Chester Charter Scholar Academy on September 21, 2022, 12:45:00.
Delaware County Memorial Hospital emergency room to shut down within next 60 days
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Major changes are coming to Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Mental health services are being added, but the emergency department is shutting down. The sign here at Delaware County Memorial Hospital says the emergency department is open to serve you, but that won't be the case for much longer. Eyewitness News spoke with one nurse who says she is devastated by the change. "It's a very dark day for the community," nurse Angela Napolitano said. She has been a nurse at the emergency department for 41 years. On Wednesday, she and other staff members found out the hospital's parent company, Prospect...
See Which Women-Owned Businesses in Delco Were Top Earners
A list of top 101 women-owned businesses in Greater Philadelphia by 2021 revenue included 10 from Delaware County, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal. Here is a look at how Delaware County firms ranked based on 2021 revenue. All are 100% woman-owned, except for Boomtown Communications, which is 65% woman-owned.
billypenn.com
After two decades, Eastwick celebrates renovations at a much-loved park and playground
After two decades of what community members called disinvestment, Eastwick Regional Park finally reopened with a brand new playground, part of a $337k renovation project. The Department of Parks and Recreation and District 2 Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson hosted a ribbon cutting last week at the park on South 80th Street, which is thought of as an “outdoor home” by some Southwest Philly neighbors.
wilmtoday.com
Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair
HBCU’s have admitted over 3,500 local students and awarded over $23 million in scholarships. In addition, this year, a $10,000 Mike Purzycki Changemaker Scholarship will be awarded to a Wilmington student. Wilmington’s HBCU ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, and Mayor Mike Purzycki have announced details of Wilmington’s HBCU Week...
thedp.com
Penn students reflect on memories of Rittenhouse Barnes & Noble after relocation announcement
Philadelphia’s flagship Barnes and Noble location on 18th and Walnut streets will relocate a few blocks south to 17th and Chestnut streets, contributing to a post-pandemic retail metamorphosis in the city. Located just east of the Schuylkill River, the present location — containing three floors of retail and an...
Here's why West Chester's OutFest was canceled
According to West Chester Borough Council President Michael Stefano, many of the emails about the event were filled with hate.
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
The Foundation for Delaware County: Creating Your Own Charitable Fund
Image via The Foundation for Delaware County. The Foundation for Delaware County is a nonprofit charitable foundation created by the people of Delaware County to better the lives of those in our communities.
