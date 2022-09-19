Read full article on original website
hobokengirl.com
Bourke Street Bakery to Open in Jersey City
Hoboken and Jersey City are no strangers to delicious bakeries — and now, yet another popular NYC bakery will be joining the Jersey City food scene. Bourke Street Bakery, an Australian-style eatery, will have a new storefront location in the Powerhouse Arts District at 180 Morgan Street. The shop serves award-winning pies, seasonal + breakfast sandwiches, a host of different pastries, and even freshly-made challah. This will be the store’s first New Jersey location, and while there isn’t an exact opening date just yet, the team is hoping to open up sometime this year. Read on for what we know about this new JC bakery.
jerseydigs.com
NYC’s Bourke Street Bakery Coming to Jersey City Later This Year
An Aussie-style bakery with almost two decades of Manhattan success is crossing the Hudson River as Bourke Street Bakery has begun construction inside their Jersey City storefront space. Permits have been posted at 180 Morgan Street for what will soon be the newest eatery to enter the Powerhouse Arts District....
Hudson County Justice Complex reaches another key milestone
Progress continues to be made as construction of Hudson County’s new Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex proceeds in Jersey City, directly across Newark Avenue from the historic William J. Brennan Courthouse and in the midst of the many development projects transforming the skyline around Journal Square. Early summer 2022...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City’s 26 Journal Square Nabs Three New Tenants
One of Jersey City’s fastest-growing neighborhoods will be welcoming a trio of new companies as new leases have been signed inside a prominent Journal Square office building. The KABR Group and Kushner recently announced that Alliance Community Healthcare, Hanger Prosthetics, and Inter-Con Security will be taking up residence inside...
The Absolute Best Lobster Roll In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you are looking for the freshest, most delicious seafood restaurants in the nation, then New Jersey is a great place to be, and now the Garden State restaurant with the best lobster roll has been revealed. There are amazing seafood restaurants all over the state of New Jersey. You...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
essexnewsdaily.com
City of Newark reopens JFK Recreation Center
NEWARK, NJ — The city of Newark reopened JFK Recreation Center on Sept. 12, after the center received its first renovation since the 1980s. The center is located at 211 W. Kinney St. in the city’s Central Ward, with the entrance on Howard Street. The remodeling included new...
Jersey Proud: Hudson County teacher holds annual backpack drives for students
A North Bergen teacher has been holding backpack drives every year to help students in need across New Jersey.
Owner wants to turn shuttered N.J. Lord & Taylor into big downtown redevelopment
There are big plans in the works to repurpose the former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield and its adjacent parking lots into a 730,000 square foot mixed used development. HBC, which owns the shuttered department store, through its real estate arm, Streetworks Development, presented a plan Tuesday night to the Westfield council in the first step of what is expected to be a two year long process to gain approvals for the project.
roi-nj.com
Print House in Hackensack now more than 80% leased (SLIDESHOW)
Phase one of Hackensack’s Print House is now more than 80% leased, just three months after announcing its first 271 luxury units were available in mid-June, according to a Monday release from a partnership between developers Russo Development, the Hampshire Cos. and Fourth Edition Inc. When fully completed, all...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Dayi’nin Yeri, Cliffside Park, NJ
Dayi’nin Yeri, a Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant located in Cliffside Park, has opened their second location. It’s also located in Cliffside Park, with the original spot open since 1994. The lahmacun and kebab house offers a menu (View Menu) of salads, soups, pide (Turkish pizza), kebabs, dessert and more.
Health care in Hudson: North Bergen hosp to expand ER, Bayonne again considers eminent domain grab of BMC
If you care about health care in Hudson County, this is your week. From the very top of the county to the southernmost tip, there has been activity in the world of hospital and health care business. Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen announced plans for an expanded emergency room,...
hobokengirl.com
This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall
Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
Route 440 reopens in both directions in Jersey City and Bayonne
Route 440 is open again in both directions in Bayonne and Jersey City following emergency construction to repair partially collapsed sewer mains, according to the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management (OEM). Since late August, Route 440 North was closed in Bayonne just past Pulaski Street and all traffic re-routed to...
baristanet.com
Montclair Brewery Fourth Annual Outdoor Oktoberfest Is All About Local
Montclair, NJ 𑁋Montclair Brewery will be celebrating its Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 24 from 12:30-10:30 p.m. This year the outdoor festival’s main focus is local and will feature four local bands, a local deejay, local food offerings and over 25 locally brewed Montclair Brewery craft drinks. The event includes other fun activities such as a U.S. Stein Holding sanctioned competition, giant Jenga and cornhole. The festivities will take place at the brewery’s Outdoor Beer Garden and indoor taproom at 101 Walnut Street in Montclair. Advance ticket purchased is recommended to guarantee entry. Tickets may be purchased at https://montclair-oktoberfest.eventbrite.com. A limited amount will be available at the door.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Two arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of FedEx truck
Two people were arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of a FedEx truck on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Heather Trautz, 45, of Hoboken, and Roberto Burgos, 36, of Jersey City, were both charged with burglary and theft, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. Burgos was also charged with...
theobserver.com
HCPO: Possible homicide at Belgrove Drive and Afton Street in Kearny
Update: A suspect is in custody and there is no danger to anyone in the area. This is a contained incident. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating the death of a man in the area of Belgrove Drive and Afton Street. More to follow.
theobserver.com
Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery
A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office and Top Associate Recognized for Regional Sales Awards in August
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Bayonne office and a top-producing sales associate were recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in August. The Bayonne office, which is managed by Jacqueline Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
