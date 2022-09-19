Read full article on original website
ottumwaradio.com
SE Iowa Man Faces Six Theft Related Charges
Ottumwa police say a Fairfield man with prior theft convictions stole a debit card and used it to withdraw money and buy items. 26-year-old Jedakyah Ponce has been charged with third-degree theft and five counts of unauthorized use of credit card, all aggravated misdemeanors. According to court records, during the...
KWQC
Fort Madison police find suspected explosive device in camper
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
KBUR
Salem, IA woman arrested after being found on railroad tracks
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salem, Iowa woman on multiple charges. On Sunday, September 18th, employees with BNSF contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office about a woman on the railroad tracks near Oakberry Avenue, who the employees say needed assistance.
KWQC
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in Davenport Wednesday night, according to Iowa State Police. According to a crash report, troopers were involved in a chase with a 2002 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck around 8:16...
ottumwaradio.com
Arrest Made After Mount Pleasant Shooting
A man was arrested in southeast Iowa after an individual was shot last weekend. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a shooting at 500 North Hamlin Street at 12:29 AM on Saturday. Authorities...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg woman accused of punching officer in face when being arrested for shoplifting
GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly punching a police officer in the face while being arrested for shoplifting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive, at 3:58 p.m. for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police that the suspect, a 55-year-old Galesburg woman, had filled her cart with a total of $889.22 in items and simply tried to leave the store without stopping to pay for anything.
KBUR
Mount Pleasant man arrested for attempted murder
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of a man following a shooting incident. According to a news release, on Saturday, September 17th, at about 12:29 AM, Mount Pleasant Police officers, along with Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 500 North Hamlin Street for a shooting.
KCJJ
Burlington man allegedly involved in shootings arrested in North Liberty following high speed pursuit
A Burlington man who allegedly committed two shootings early Sunday was arrested following a high-speed pursuit in North Liberty later that morning. Authorities named 31-year-old Wesley Chamblee as a suspect in two separate shootings; the first one was in Burlington just before 4 am. Police found a 29-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound; he was transported to a local hospital. Chamblee was identified as the shooter, and he reportedly took a 28-year-old woman with him against her will. She was reportedly shot by Chamblee in Louisa County as she tried to run away from him. She too suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
KBUR
BPD: saturation patrol project results
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of an evening time saturation project conducted by local law enforcement. According to a news release, on Thursday, September 15th, the Burlington Police Department in coordination with the Iowa State Patrol, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and West Burlington Police Department conducted an evening time saturation patrol project.
Suspect arrested for damaged ATMs, stolen cash and car
A Burlington man faces felony charges after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank in an incident that involved a truck stolen from Eldridge and a damaged ATM in Galva, Illinois.
977wmoi.com
Public Assistance Needed in Locating Suspects Wanted for Car Burglarizing
The Warren County Crimestoppers is offering a $300.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of two male subjects wanted for burglarizing parked cars Sept. 19th. The suspects were driving a dark colored compact car and both wore hoodies. Please call Crimestoppers 309-734-9363. NO CALLER ID, YOU REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
KBUR
Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by eluding
Keokuk, IA- A Keokuk man plead guilty Monday, September 19th, to vehicular homicide by eluding authorities, after he struck a pedestrian while fleeing police. TV Station WGEM reports that 29-year-old Colby Manning was attempting to elude police on May 1st when he struck a pedestrian. The victim, 36-year-old Kyle Savage...
KBUR
Ottumwa resident arrested following traffic stop
Mt. Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of an Ottumwa resident as the result of a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 14th, at about 10:15 PM, Henry County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
ourquadcities.com
14-year-old found with gun in Moline
On Monday night, Sept. 19, 2022, at approximately 11:39 p.m., the Moline Police Department responded to the area of 10th Street and 5th Avenue, for a 911 caller who reported the sound of a gunshot. Moline Police arrived and found a residence in the 900 block of 5th Avenue had...
One Dead, One Injured In Chase
(Davenport, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died and another was seriously injured after a chase ended in a crash in Davenport Wednesday. The Patrol says the troopers started a chase with a 2002 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck around 8:16 p-m. The driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and hit an embankment and rolled before coming to a stop. Twenty-four-year-old Alecia Garcia was inside the truck and died at the scene. Thirty-one-year-old Damonte Stewart was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
ourquadcities.com
Police respond to weekend shooting at Davenport bar
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 1:22 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the parking lot of the AKA Bar (3811 Harrison Street) in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located damage to a sign, a nearby business, and to an uninvolved vehicle, according to a...
Two Galesburg men charged after causing a disturbance at PZ’s Place
Around 8:30 pm on Saturday, September 17th, Galesburg Police responded to PZ’s Place in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue for a disturbance. Dispatch informed officers the situation was escalating and two male subjects were throwing bar stools at each other. Officers arrived and made contact with one of the suspects – a 36-year-old Galesburg man. The other suspect, a 34-year-old Galesburg man, had departed the bar but was stopped by police on Grand Avenue. A female staff member told police two male suspects began acting suspiciously outside and followed her inside. The two males came to the bar and asked to purchase a cheeseburger for .58 cents. When the staff told the men that wasn’t possible, they became aggressive and were threatening to kill employees, according to police reports. One of the men pretended to have a firearm at one point and the two began throwing bar stools causing other customers to leave. Both men were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary report: Cash, credit cards, meds stolen from several vehicles in Galesburg
Cash and cards were reported stolen from a wallet at 6:54 p.m. Sunday. The victim explained that he believed the theft occurred while he was inside HyVee Gas, 1925 N. Henderson St., between 3:50 and 4:05 p.m. He later discovered that his wife’s wallet, which was in a diaper bag in his vehicle, had been emptied of its content, including $160, and bank and credit cards.
wbiw.com
Illinois woman arrested for dealing meth
WARREN CO. – On Saturday, just before 6:45 p.m., ISP Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, IL.
Two-year-old boy dies in Iowa after choking
A two-year-old boy died in Muscatine after choking at a park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. That night at approximately 6:06 p.m., members of the Muscatine Police & Fire Departments responded to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a two-year-old child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing, according […]
