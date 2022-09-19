ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Special master calls Trump’s bluff over allegedly planted papers

Donald Trump’s attorneys have been ordered to say one way or the other whether they actually believe the FBI planted incriminating evidence in the documents seized from Mr Trump’s home — or whether the former president is merely bluffing to save face.The ex-president meanwhile has claimed that as president he had the authority to declassify top secret documents just “by thinking about it”, as he blamed banks themselves for failing to check his company’s valuations.He was speaking on Fox News after New York’s attorney general accused the Trump Organisation of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misleading banks. Read More How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez inadvertently sparked the New York attorney general’s Trump lawsuitTrump blames banks over tax valuations saying they shouldn’t have relied on his numbersTrump bizarrely suggests FBI looked for Hillary Clinton’s emails at Mar-a-LagoTrump claims the National Archives has ‘a radical left group of people running that thing’
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy