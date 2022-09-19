Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO