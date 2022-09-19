ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old critical after northeast Columbus shooting

By Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Columbus, according to police.

According to a Columbus police sergeant, one teenager was shot in the chest near a gas station on Westerville Road at 4:45 a.m. with officers finding the victim in the 2000 block of Eddystone Avenue.

The victim was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition, per a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

NBC4 will provide updates when more information is confirmed.

