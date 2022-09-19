Read full article on original website
Two Pittsfield men convicted of murder
A Berkshire Superior Court jury found two people guilty of first-degree murder, relating to the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. Brothers Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polonco, 22, both of Pittsfield, could face life in prison, but will be sentenced at a later date. A third co-defendant, Dasean Smith, 24 of Pittsfield, is also charged with murder and will be tried separately.
iBerkshires.com
Health New England Awards Grants to Four Local Non-Profits
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Health New England has awarded $100,000 in grants to non-profit organizations that address inequities to improve maternal and infant health, with four going to groups in Berkshire County. The company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Grants went to 18 organizations in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire,...
iBerkshires.com
Medical Matters Weekly Hosts Addiction Researcher Sept. 28
BENNINGTON, Vt. The next guest on Medical Matters Weekly is Stephen T. Higgins, PhD, a national leader in addiction research and the director of the Vermont Center on Behavior & Health (VCBH) at the University of Vermont (UVM). The show airs on Facebook Live at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
westernmassnews.com
Jury convicts physical therapist of indecent assault
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampshire County physical therapist has been convicted of indecent assault on a patient that was in his care. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that the victim was being treated by 42-year-old Edward Kostek at Cooley Dickinson Rehabilitation Services on Atwood Drive in Northampton in January 2019 for injuries sustained in a car crash. The victim reportedly testified that Kostek inappropriately touched her in private areas of her body during three of the sessions.
‘Refugee Resettlement in Saratoga Region’ panel to meet today
The “Refugee Resettlement in the Saratoga Region: What’s Happening and How to Help” will be a panel discussion on Wednesday, at 7 p.m. on the third floor of Saratoga Springs City Hall. Panelists will include representatives of Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative (Immigrant ARC), US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), the Ukrainian American Cultural Center (Watervliet), the Giving Circle (Saratoga Springs), and the Adirondack Welcome Circle (Glens Falls). This panel discussion will kick off Saratoga Springs Peace Week.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Cultural Council Celebrates 2022 Awardees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Cultural Council awarded grants to 31 projects ranging from $200 to $2,013 in 2022. Its 2023 allocation of $48,500 is more than $7,000 higher than the previous year and the awardees will be voted on in November. The application period for 2023 opened on...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke man arrested in Springfield SVU investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man was arrested by the Springfield Police Department’s Special Victims Unit Wednesday morning for sexual assault charges that took place over the past several years. Officials said that the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit under Captain Brian Keenan, Holyoke Police Department, and...
iBerkshires.com
Big Y Offering Multi-vaccine Clinic from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — From Sept. 26 until Oct. 1, every Big Y Market location will hold an on-site multi-vaccine clinic for all customers, employees and their families. All stores will offer seasonal flu, high dose flu and COVID-19 vaccines including the updated COVID-19 booster (check local stores for specific dates and times). Stores with an on-site pharmacy also offer a variety of additional vaccines including Pneumococccal (pneumonia) Shingrix (shingles), Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis), Hepatitis A and B, Meningococcal (Meningitis) , MMR (Measles, Mumps & Rubella), Guardasil (HPV).
SPD: Father and daughter arrested for theft
Saratoga police arrested a father and daughter for theft in Malta. Cassandra D. Felice, 31, and Robert J. Felice Jr., 53 were arrested on September 21.
iBerkshires.com
Woodlands Partnership Considering Name Change
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership is considering changing its name to more closely align with its organizational goals. The group discussed a potential change at its meeting on Monday, voting to recommend bringing the question to the organization's full board meeting next month. Executive Committee Chair Henry Art said the group has explored the possibility, highlighting numerous reasons to change the name.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Subcommittee Supports Two New Positions
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules Subcommittee on Monday approved the classification of social worker and emergency co-responder positions within the city. The unanimous vote comes after an uptick in homelessness and mental health distress and the police killing of Miguel Estrella in March. One social worker will...
Lottery being held for new home in Pittsfield
A lottery is being held for a home that was foreclosed and then rehabilitated to be sold to a first-time home buyer at a reduced price.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA to Host The Onion Co-founder Sept. 29
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) will welcome Scott Dikkers, author, comedy writer, and founder of humor website The Onion, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Dikkers will present MCLA’s Hardman Lecture, "Fake News in the Age of Misinformation. The History of The Onion and How...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Teenager Facing Drug Trafficking, Firearms Charges
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police have arrested a teenager on firearms and drug charges. According to Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Arena, police were informed on Monday that the 17-year-old juvenile was in possession of a firearm and a warrant was issued for his arrest. When he was arrested shortly afterward, police...
theupstater.com
Former superintendent takes temporary post at RCS
RAVENA-COEYMANS-SELKIRK — The RCS district’s school business manager, Joanne Moran, resigned from her post and her temporary replacement is a former superintendent from the Greenville district. Moran stepped down effective Sept. 16, and will return to a school district she worked at prior to joining RCS. “She has...
WNYT
Rotterdam man faces up to life in prison for marijuana trafficking
A Rotterdam man is facing up to life in prison for allegedly teaming up with a marijuana-trafficking organization that funneled drugs into the Capital Region from California. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 43-year-old Tyquan Armstrong of Rotterdam pled guilty Tuesday to conspiring to distribute and sell marijuana – nearly 20 packages of it between July 2021 and this past June.
iBerkshires.com
Pope Francis Boys Come Back on Pittsfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Pope Francis boys soccer team erased an early deficit to earn a 4-1 win over Pittsfield on Wednesday. Makai Shepardson opened the scoring with his third goal of the season on an assist from Irving Chairez, but the Cardinals stormed back to take a 3-1 lead at half-time.
Man charged in Schenectady homicide case
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting death in Schenectady. The Schenectady Police Department said Markeith Buchanan was arraigned on September 20.
