fox35orlando.com

Sketch released of man accused of threatening to rape woman in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department has released a sketch of a man accused of threatening to rape a woman as she walked her dog at an Orlando park earlier this month. Detectives hope releasing the sketch to the community will help them identify the suspect. Police officers said...
TheDailyBeast

Florida Man Mad About Electricity Use Gunned Down Ex-Wife and Her Son, Cops Say

A Florida man is accused of gunning down his ex-wife and her adult son in front of two young kids after becoming enraged about the lights being left on in the house. “This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” Volusia County Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said of the Sunday shooting in DeLand, according to WESH 2. Michael Williams, 47, was arrested at the scene for allegedly shooting his ex-wife Marsha Williams and her son, 28-year-old Robert Adams, who was visiting with his young children. Henderson said the shooting came after Williams tried to block the pair from using electricity because “he felt that they were leaving the lights on in the house.” Following a confrontation, Williams phoned 911 to report that he’d shot the two, claiming they had been “attacking” him, Henderson said. But according to police, there was no evidence to back up his claim of self-defense. Adams’ children, aged 6 and 6, are thought to have witnessed the killings; they were found in another room when police recovered the victims’ bodies.Read it at WESH 2
click orlando

Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
villages-news.com

75-year-old Villager back behind bars after single day of freedom

A 75-year-old Villager who spent 11 days in jail this month landed back behind bars Wednesday after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was released at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where she had been lodged on a probation violation. A representative from the public defender appeared in Sumter County Court on Tuesday asking for his client’s freedom. She was sentenced to time served and released from jail.
villages-news.com

South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack

A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
click orlando

Man, 30, fatally shot in unincorporated Sanford, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in unincorporated Sanford on Sunday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
WESH

Man found shot to death in car near Sanford park, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects involved in shooting and killing a man outside of a park in Sanford on Sunday. The Seminole County sheriff's office said a man was found shot to death inside...
