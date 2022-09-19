Read full article on original website
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana B.Port Orange, FL
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida CemeteryEvie M.Eustis, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
fox35orlando.com
Sketch released of man accused of threatening to rape woman in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department has released a sketch of a man accused of threatening to rape a woman as she walked her dog at an Orlando park earlier this month. Detectives hope releasing the sketch to the community will help them identify the suspect. Police officers said...
Daytona Beach officer accused of choking man and mocking him during arrest
A Daytona Beach police officer is in trouble for allegedly choking a man. Investigators said Officer Kevin Allen pulled a man off the ground by tugging at his shirt. The man claims Allen choked him and mocked him during an arrest last year. Allen told investigators he thought the man...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect arrested in attack of female jogger on Seminole County trail, Florida deputies say
Seminole County, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was arrested overnight for attacking – and biting – a woman while she was running along a trail in Central Florida, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The arrest comes hours after deputies shared surveillance video of the alleged suspect,...
wogx.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
Florida Man Mad About Electricity Use Gunned Down Ex-Wife and Her Son, Cops Say
A Florida man is accused of gunning down his ex-wife and her adult son in front of two young kids after becoming enraged about the lights being left on in the house. “This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” Volusia County Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said of the Sunday shooting in DeLand, according to WESH 2. Michael Williams, 47, was arrested at the scene for allegedly shooting his ex-wife Marsha Williams and her son, 28-year-old Robert Adams, who was visiting with his young children. Henderson said the shooting came after Williams tried to block the pair from using electricity because “he felt that they were leaving the lights on in the house.” Following a confrontation, Williams phoned 911 to report that he’d shot the two, claiming they had been “attacking” him, Henderson said. But according to police, there was no evidence to back up his claim of self-defense. Adams’ children, aged 6 and 6, are thought to have witnessed the killings; they were found in another room when police recovered the victims’ bodies.Read it at WESH 2
click orlando
Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
villages-news.com
75-year-old Villager back behind bars after single day of freedom
A 75-year-old Villager who spent 11 days in jail this month landed back behind bars Wednesday after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was released at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where she had been lodged on a probation violation. A representative from the public defender appeared in Sumter County Court on Tuesday asking for his client’s freedom. She was sentenced to time served and released from jail.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, injured by resident after allegedly breaking into Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday morning, deputies were called to a residence regarding a break-in. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, around 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 11900 block of Ottawa, there was a burglary at a home. Deputies said during the burglary, a man in his 30s,...
WEAR
Florida man arrested for killing ex-wife and her son over electricity usage: Sheriff
DELAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A mother and son from DeLand were fatally shot on Sunday night after detectives say the woman's ex-husband shot the two over an argument over electricity usage. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies were sent to at 1322 East Parkway in the Daytona Park...
Former condo association president charged with video voyeurism arrested again
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler county man accused of placing a hidden camera inside a condo bedroom and recording guests who stayed there has been arrested again. Robert Orr, 56, was arrested Sept. 19 on five additional felony charges after detectives learned of a third victim. Investigators said...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman, deputy save abandoned dog near Orange County bridge
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman rescued an abandoned dog while she was walking her own dog on Wednesday. The woman said she found the dog near a bridge in Orange County and flagged down an Orange County deputy for help. The deputy spent the next 30 minutes climbing...
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack
A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
click orlando
Man, 30, fatally shot in unincorporated Sanford, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in unincorporated Sanford on Sunday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County firefighter loses leg, fighting for life after motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County firefighter is fighting for his life after he was injured in a motorcycle crash. Now, his fellow firefighters are doing what they can to support him. Connor Fernandez was involved in a tragic motorcycle crash last Friday. He suffered multiple injuries to his...
WESH
Man found shot to death in car near Sanford park, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects involved in shooting and killing a man outside of a park in Sanford on Sunday. The Seminole County sheriff's office said a man was found shot to death inside...
click orlando
Former inmates, lifelong addicts stay sober for 1st time thanks to SMART program at Flagler jail
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The many faces of 59-year-old Billy Doran are posted on the Volusia County Jail’s website – the mugshots of his many arrests over the years, mostly for theft, mostly related to drugs. He’s been arrested as many as 60 times in Volusia County and sent to prison seven times.
Orlando police respond to bomb threat at AdventHealth
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officers responded to AdventHealth hospital in Orlando Tuesday night after police dispatchers received a bomb threat around 9 p.m. Orlando police said hospital staff and officers with K-9 units searched the hospital but did not find anything related to the threatening phone call. The incident has...
‘The felon decided to flee:’ Video shows 2 men arrested for suspected catalytic converter theft
PALM COAST, Fla — Two men suspected of stealing an expensive car part are in jail for drug charges, burglary, and running from police. “The felon decided to flee from us, crashed the car, and then fled on foot,” John Welker said. He’s the Division Chief for the Community Policing division for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Police searching for man accused of attacking woman in downtown Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a man they say attacked a woman in her downtown Orlando apartment on Sept. 5. Detectives have not released many details about the attack, but did release photos Monday evening asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. Police...
