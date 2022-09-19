Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it. The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva and brain of rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or by getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound or in the eye or mouth. It is vital that your pets be protected by getting vaccinated. Virginia Health Laws require all dogs and cats over 4 months of age to be immunized against rabies.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO