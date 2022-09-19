ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County Awards American Rescue Plan Act Funds

Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz (center), Josh Maxwell (second left) and Michelle Kichline (right) meeting with the County’s ARPA advisory teams at their inaugural meeting in February. Chester County Commissioners has approved the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant recipients, with Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell,...
VISTA.Today

Dozens of Chester County Environmental Projects Approved for Funding

Chester County will receive millions of dollars through the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for a variety of environmental projects, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. The fund uses the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program to finance planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open spaces, parks, and beautification projects.
NBC Philadelphia

ChristianaCare Plans ‘Phased Approach' to Reopening Chester Co. Hospital Site

ChristianaCare, acknowledging a reopening is likely more than a year away, provided an update this week on its plans for the shuttered medical center it bought this summer in southern Chester County, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. In July, Wilmington-based ChristianaCare completed its $8 million purchase of Jennersville Hospital from...
VISTA.Today

MacElree Harvey Becomes One of Eastern PA’s Largest Firms After Newest Acquisition

West Chester-based MacElree Harvey has announced that the Delaware Law firm of Losco & Marconi will join the firm effective Sept. 1, 2022. Previous Partners of Losco & Marconi, P.A., a Delaware civic litigation and transactional law firm, Daniel R. Losco, Esquire and Thomas C. Marconi, Esquire join as a valuable addition to MacElree Harvey’s growing Delaware practice.
vista.today

A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Chester County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly

The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four waters until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Chester County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the snails have...
VISTA.Today

Crozer Health Closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Striking nurses picketing outside Delaware County Memorial Hospital in March 2017. Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill is closing and becoming an inpatient behavioral health center by next spring, according to owner Crozer Health, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The announcement was made Wednesday, Sept. 21. Current...
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

