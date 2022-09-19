Read full article on original website
Americans are giving a big thumbs down to their healthcare system, with more than half bashing the sector and by wide margins knocking nursing homes, prescription drug costs and mental health care, poll shows
Americans have given a big thumbs down to their healthcare system, with more than half criticizing the sector and by wide margins knocking care homes, prescription drug costs and mental health care, pollsters say. An AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey on Monday found just 12 percent of respondents...
The U.S. pours money into health care, then holds back on social services that can improve health
Access to hospitals and doctors alone will not improve the overall health of people who face the challenge of being poor.
CNET
How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance
Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
Segal Survey Finds Health Care Plan Costs Experienced Steepest Climb in a Decade
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Health care spending in 2021 spiked an average of 14% per covered participant, the highest increase in a decade. The surge was primarily driven by the return of previously deferred medical care and the uptick of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, according to data released today by leading benefits and HR consulting firm Segal in its 2023 Health Plan Cost Trend Survey. In the 26 th annual survey respondents reported 2023 trend forecasts as well as actual health cost trends for 2021 for medical, prescription drug, dental and vision coverage, based on group health plan experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
MedicalXpress
Thousands will die and millions will suffer from humanitarian crisis of fuel poverty in UK, warn experts
Epidemic-levels of fuel poverty affecting half of U.K. households will cause a "significant humanitarian crisis with thousands of lives lost and millions of children's development blighted," warn health experts in the latest Marmot review led by the UCL Institute of Health Equity. Published today, the new review, "Fuel Poverty, Cold...
AOL Corp
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good
The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
CNET
How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023?
The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits next year could approach 10%, according to many analysts, their biggest bump in more than 40 years. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
As BA.5 Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the First Signs of COVID to Watch For
As omicron subvariants, such as BA.4 and BA.5, continue to circulate, some studies indicate that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is by...
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
msn.com
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
msn.com
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
foodsafetynews.com
More people sick as outbreak linked to Wendy’s spreads to 2 more states
Another 13 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to lettuce on sandwiches from Wendy’s restaurants. Two states have been added to the outbreak. Half of the 97 outbreak patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals....
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
New Guaranteed Income Program Sends $500 Per Household
Several states have implemented guaranteed income programs for residents. These initiatives benefit low-income households in specific counties. Here are the states with such programs.
Healthline
Is It Safe to Pop Your Own Cholesterol Deposits?
There are so many kinds of common skin issues, it can be hard to know what you’re dealing with when a new bump, lump, growth, or rash suddenly appears. Is it noncancerous or something more serious? Where did it come from? Will it go away on its own, or do you need to call your doctor?
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
