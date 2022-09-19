Read full article on original website
Related
'Our children are not the same' after COVID-19: Washington Local Schools focusing on interpersonal skills in classrooms
TOLEDO, Ohio — Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been challenges in the classroom for both teachers and students, a major one of those being learning loss. But some district leaders are seeing a lack of skills that have nothing to do with academics. The leadership team at Washington...
thevillagereporter.com
Attorney General Yost Gives ProMedica Seven Days To Make Payment It Owes University Of Toledo’s Medical School
(TOLEDO, Ohio) — With the future of the University of Toledo’s medical school at stake, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has warned ProMedica Health System that it has a week to make at least one of the two payments it owes the school under an academic affiliation agreement or face a lawsuit from the state.
Lucas, Wood counties move into yellow designation for COVID-19
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas and Wood counties were downgraded to the yellow COVID-19 Community Level on Thursday by the CDC, one week after a small bump in cases pushed the counties into the red designation. The yellow designation comes with recommendations for both public and personal health and...
First Step Center for Domestic Services funding troubles, threats to close doors
FOSTORIA, Ohio — The 35-year-old nonprofit, First Step Center for Domestic Services, located in Fostoria is in danger of closing it's doors for good, due to lack of funding. The organization's President, Amy Kinney, said before COVID, they suddenly lost their Executive Director of 30 years. While grieving the loss of such a dear and important part of their lives and organization, the pandemic hit hard. Thus, knowledge about the nonprofit's annual fundraiser, as well as, general knowledge about gaining funding were lost for a while.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
Ohio breaks 10-week pattern in COVID-19 cases
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, accelerating a downward trend for the virus.
wosu.org
Foodbanks leader wants free school meal program expanded in Ohio
The Ohio State School Board of Education is considering a Tuesday vote on two resolutions that deal with free meal programs for students. One would call for the expansion of free meal programs to all students in Ohio and the other would oppose the proposed federal anti-discrimination policies that protect sexual orientation and gender identity.
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: NAMI encouraging people to bring their voices together to advocate for better mental health care
TOLEDO, Ohio — The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, reports the number of suicide attempts have increased during the pandemic. So for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, members with the organization are encouraging people to bring their voices together to advocate for better mental health care. 'It's okay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Paying it forward: Long-time BGHS counselor leaves funds for students
Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Lucas County groups organize voter registration Tuesday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Thousands of people around the country are expected to register to vote Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day. And several northwest Ohio organizations will be available to help you if needed. The day is dedicated to registering new voters and educating current ones about what's...
Elmwood Local Schools superintendent says threat from student 'looks like misunderstanding'
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A student's post to Snapchat was initially thought to be a threat involving the Elmwood Local Schools District, but as of Tuesday evening, it now "does not seem like the student made a threat," Superintendent Tony Borton said. "Initially it looks like that this was...
Toledo School for the Arts awarded for academic and artistic excellence
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo School for the Arts is being awarded for their academic and artistic excellence once again. The Arts School Network, a nonprofit association that provides support, networking and resources for art education institutions, will award TSA with a five-year designation as an "Exemplary school". TSA has maintained this title for over a decade, originally earning the designation in 2011.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
Free dental clinic for kids offered at Owens Community College
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — According to a survey conducted by the American Dental Association, 59% of people do not go to the dentist because of the cost of dental care. Like other forms of health care including physical, mental and vision, it can be difficult to find a provider who takes a specific insurance and costs can be burdensome even after insurance negotiations.
Volunteers help pack weekend meals for Findlay YMCA's Feed-A-Child program
FINDLAY, Ohio — With food costs on the rise, more local families are looking to non-profits for help, and those non-profits are in turn looking to volunteers to get the job done. From the factory line to the volunteer line, these workers from Freudenburg NOK spent Wednesday morning bagging...
Parents of Stone Foltz call for an end to all Greek life pledging processes and initiation rituals
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The parents of former Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz have put out a call to action to every university in the country: end all Greek life pledging processes and initiation rituals. Cory and Shari Foltz know the worst-case outcome of the pledging process...
AG Yost orders ProMedica to pay UT at least $3.8 million in 7 days, threatens lawsuit
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost ordered ProMedica on Wednesday to pay at least one of the two $3.8 million monthly payments it owes the University of Toledo's College of Medicine and Life Sciences in seven days, or the state will file a lawsuit. The payments are...
'There's always help for you': Local groups advocate for suicide prevention awareness
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is an average of 130 suicides per day in the U.S., according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and local therapist Jasmine Pope said education is an important step in helping people know taking their life is not the answer.
WANE-TV
Ohio AG gives company 1 week to pay money it owes to University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost warned ProMedica Health System, a healthcare organization headquartered in Toledo, it has one week to make one of two payments the company owes the University of Toledo or face a lawsuit from the state. The University of Toledo and ProMedica...
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 1