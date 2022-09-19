ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Step Center for Domestic Services funding troubles, threats to close doors

FOSTORIA, Ohio — The 35-year-old nonprofit, First Step Center for Domestic Services, located in Fostoria is in danger of closing it's doors for good, due to lack of funding. The organization's President, Amy Kinney, said before COVID, they suddenly lost their Executive Director of 30 years. While grieving the loss of such a dear and important part of their lives and organization, the pandemic hit hard. Thus, knowledge about the nonprofit's annual fundraiser, as well as, general knowledge about gaining funding were lost for a while.
Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
wosu.org

Foodbanks leader wants free school meal program expanded in Ohio

The Ohio State School Board of Education is considering a Tuesday vote on two resolutions that deal with free meal programs for students. One would call for the expansion of free meal programs to all students in Ohio and the other would oppose the proposed federal anti-discrimination policies that protect sexual orientation and gender identity.
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: NAMI encouraging people to bring their voices together to advocate for better mental health care

TOLEDO, Ohio — The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, reports the number of suicide attempts have increased during the pandemic. So for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, members with the organization are encouraging people to bring their voices together to advocate for better mental health care. 'It's okay...
Paying it forward: Long-time BGHS counselor leaves funds for students

Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Lucas County groups organize voter registration Tuesday

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Thousands of people around the country are expected to register to vote Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day. And several northwest Ohio organizations will be available to help you if needed. The day is dedicated to registering new voters and educating current ones about what's...
Toledo School for the Arts awarded for academic and artistic excellence

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo School for the Arts is being awarded for their academic and artistic excellence once again. The Arts School Network, a nonprofit association that provides support, networking and resources for art education institutions, will award TSA with a five-year designation as an "Exemplary school". TSA has maintained this title for over a decade, originally earning the designation in 2011.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
Free dental clinic for kids offered at Owens Community College

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — According to a survey conducted by the American Dental Association, 59% of people do not go to the dentist because of the cost of dental care. Like other forms of health care including physical, mental and vision, it can be difficult to find a provider who takes a specific insurance and costs can be burdensome even after insurance negotiations.
