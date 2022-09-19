ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Florida Atlantic at Purdue football: 1st and 10

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xr2rF_0i19t02D00

WEST LAFAYETTE – As we start the week, 10 items of interest heading into Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Florida Atlantic at Ross-Ade Stadium:

The Boilermakers open as an 18-point favorite over the Owls.

▶ When will Purdue stop self-destructing? Soon or the season will slip away.

▶ Can the Boilermakers clean up the penalties? Purdue has committed 22 of its 25 penalties for 230 yards in losses to Penn State and Syracuse. The Boilermakers have 25 overall after committing 58 in 13 games last season

▶ How will Purdue’s defense handle FAU running back Larry McCammon III, who ranks eighth nationally with 384 rushing yards through four games? He’s averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

▶ What's the status of running back King Doerue (calf) and receiver Broc Thompson (knee) prior to Saturday’s game?

▶ Will we see more of walk-on running back Devin Mockobee if Doerue misses his second straight game? Mockobee scored his first career touchdown against Syracuse.

▶ Charlie Jones’ 32 receptions lead the nation. He’s caught 10 or more passes in two of the first three games. The Owls are allowing 275.8 passing yards per game and 8.4 yards per attempt. Another perfect match made for O’Connell and Jones.

▶ How much better is the offense when tight end Payne Durham is involved? He matched his career high with nine receptions against the Orange.

▶ Each Purdue game this season has featured a pick-six. Chris Jefferson and Cam Allen had one against Penn State and Indiana State. Syracuse had one Saturday.

▶ Can the Boilermakers slow down FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry, who leads all Conference USA players with 10 TD passes? He’s tied for fourth nationally. Perry has thrown just two interceptions through four games. His top receiver is LaJohntay Wester, who has 20 catches for 239 yards and four touchdowns. Wester also returns punts.

▶ What will be Brohm’s emotions playing against the program his college coach, Howard Schnellenberger started more than 20 years ago? Schnellenberger was Brohm’s coach at Louisville. Brohm also served as Schnellenberger’s quarterback's coach at FAU in 2009. FAU’s coach is Willie Taggart, who also served as Western Kentucky’s head coach before leaving for USF, Oregon and Florida State.

Bonus

▶ FAU is Purdue's sixth different non-Big Ten opponent for Homecoming following matchups against Boston College, Carnegie Tech, Northern Illinois, Oregon State and UCLA.

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Boca Raton, FL
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Boca Raton, FL
Football
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
College Sports
City
Syracuse, IN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Taggart
Person
Howard Schnellenberger
Person
Charlie Jones
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy