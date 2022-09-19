ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds

A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Biden's Response to Puerto Rico's Hurricane Was Very Different to Trump's

Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday just as Hurricane Fiona was set to hit the island, a quickness of response which the president's predecessor was criticised for failing to do during a similar emergency. Biden announced that the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency...
Tropical Storm Fiona on its way to Puerto Rico

Story at a glance Tropical Storm Fiona could drench parts of Puerto Rico in up to 10 inches of water causing flooding and mudslides.  Tropical Storm Fiona is only the sixth named storm this Atlantic hurricane season.  The tropical storm is moving westward with a maximum sustained wind speed of 50 miles an hour, according…
Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to all of Puerto Rico, governor says

The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona neared the coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday — already leaving hundreds of thousands without power and threatening to dump "historic" levels of rain. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon that "the electrical system is currently out of service" for the entire island. The National Hurricane Center said that radar data indicated Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20 pm ET. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.Forecasters said the downpour was expected to produce landslides and catastrophic flooding,...
‘Total Blackout’ in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona Looms

Puerto Ricans suffered a “total blackout” on Sunday, as Hurricane Fiona gained strength and brought significant risks of mudslides and flooding on the archipelago. “Puerto Rico is 100% without power due to a transmission grid failure from Hurricane Fiona,” the website PowerOutage.us said, as CNN previously reported. Soon after, the website updated the status to note that officials were trying to “reenergize parts of the grid.” Puerto Rico's governor, Pedro Pierluisi, echoed that message on Twitter. As of Sunday, Fiona was not expected to be as serious as Hurricane Maria, which ravaged the islands in 2017.Read it at CNN
