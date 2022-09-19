Read full article on original website
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
topgear.com
Here are 10 of the best used electric cars to buy
Used EVs are a bit of a funny concept to wrap your head around. It feels like we haven’t had enough, for long enough, to have anything approaching a decent used market. And yet we’ve had second-hand Nissan Leafs (hey, if that plural works for Toronto’s best hockey team, it works for us) for more than decade now.
electrek.co
Nikola takes on diesel with battery EV heavy-duty truck in Europe, now available to order
At IAA Transportation 2022 in Germany today, Nikola Corporation and joint venture partner IVECO Group have announced the opening of sales for a version of the Nikola Tre BEV truck designed specifically for Europe. Nikola Corporation ($NKLA) is an American manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) that continues to accelerate development...
VW ID. Buzz Transformed Into Paramedic EV Bus
The ID. Buzz – Volkswagen’s battery-powered bus for the family or the business – has been in production since June this year. It is already enjoying strong demand from customers and the Wolfsburg-based automaker wants to keep the momentum high and has plans for different special versions of the model.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder Debuts Looking Sleek For GT7
Porsche has a new single-seat electric sports car with 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts) on tap. And, you can drive it, assuming you own Gran Turismo 7. The vehicle is the Vision Gran Turismo Spyder. The machine takes the earlier Porsche Vision Gran Turismo coupe and rips the roof off. The...
Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show
PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
insideevs.com
Report: Tesla's Order Backlog Is Declining
A new analysis of Tesla's order backlog and wait times reveals that we might already be past the peak. According to Troy Teslike, Tesla's estimated order backlog as of August 31 was roughly 414,000 cars, which equals about 102 days of production. The numbers are based on carefully tracked Tesla-related stats (production volume, average wait times).
Tesla Eyes Doubling 2022 Germany Sales To 80,000 EVs: Report
Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly turbocharging its car sales target in Germany this year, as the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker aims to surpass other auto behemoths such as Volkswagen VWAGY and Toyota TM in the European country. What Happened: "Our goal is to double sales every year, so we...
electrek.co
Hertz places massive order of 175,000 electric vehicles with GM
After its massive order of Tesla vehicles, Hertz now announces another huge order of electric vehicles, this time for 175,000 EVs from GM. Last year, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles. More recently, the company added Model Y vehicles to the order.
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
The Purosangue Puts Ferrari Into A Lucrative Segment
One of the most anticipated cars of the year has finally been unveiled: the first SUV in Ferrari history. Although in Maranello they claim that the Purosangue is in a class of its own, the public can now get to know the latest product from Ferrari after many years of speculation. The Purosangue is one of the very few vehicles that both the press and the financial world are paying attention to. It means a lot to Ferrari.
4 Exciting Upcoming Electric Convertible Cars — Open-Air EVs!
Do you want an EV that provides open-air driving excitement? Take a look at these four upcoming electric convertible cars. The post 4 Exciting Upcoming Electric Convertible Cars — Open-Air EVs! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Even Bugatti Is Now Selling Certified Pre-Owned Cars
Certified Pre-Owned Cars Programs aren't new in the industry. It's the way automakers assure their customers that they're buying a used car that is still up to par with brand-new quality. Bugatti is the latest automaker to start offering a Certified Pre-Owned Program. It's for those one-percenters who are in...
The World’s Biggest Airline
A recent analysis reveals which airline carried the most global traffic during the pandemic.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
Aviation International News
Bombardier's Challenger 3500 Enters Service
Bombardier’s next-generation Challenger—the Model 3500—has entered service, the Montreal-based OEM announced today. Launch customer Les Goldberg, the chairman and CEO of Technology Entertainment Partners, will take delivery of the super-midsize business jet later this year after it makes some public and private appearances, including next month at 2022 NBAA-BACE in Orlando, Florida, a Bombardier spokeswoman told AIN.
hypebeast.com
Miami Sees the Delivery of the First Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Superyacht in North America
The first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht for North America has just been delivered in Miami. Brought in by Prestige Marine — one of the most successful luxury automotive dealers since the ’80s — the $3.5 million USD is just one of 63 being made globally to commemorate the founding year of Lamborghini Automobili.
