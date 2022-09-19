ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

By Jeff Caldwell
 3 days ago

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II takes place today, Monday, September 19, 2022, in London. The queen reigned as Britain’s monarch for 70 years — the longest of any monarch in the country’s history.

Born in London on April 21, 1926, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary became Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms on February 6, 1952.

Her son, King Charles III, was formally sworn in as monarch on September 10th at the age of 73.

A live stream of the funeral will play above from 4:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

