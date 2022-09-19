ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Axios

Employers sit out latest COVID vaccine booster push

Employers are not-so-mysteriously staying quiet about the latest COVID vaccine rollout. The big picture: While some companies have already quietly rolled back mandates, the White House earlier this month called on businesses to encourage worker access to the new bivalent COVID booster. So far, the response has been slow — seemingly putting an end to employers' active role in combating the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Is COVID transitioning from a pandemic to a problem?

President Biden said "the pandemic is over" in an interview with CBS’ 60 minutes on Sunday. But the White House is still asking Congress for an additional 22.4 billion in COVID funding. In the U.S., nearly 3,000 people died from COVID in the past week. The World Health Organization Director-General says the end of the pandemic "is in sight," but that "we are not there yet."
POTUS
Axios

Representation in speechwriting is increasing but still behind

Speechwriting is a niche but impactful profession. Those with the pen are essential to recording history, and their words offer a snapshot in time. Why it matters: The most pressing issues of the day — economics, climate change, education and social justice — disproportionately affect communities of color, yet those crafting the message rarely come from these communities.
EDUCATION
Axios

Report: 3 out of 4 Latinos don't feel included at work

Only about 25% of Latinos say they feel fully included at their workplaces, according to a new report from Bain & Company, a management consulting firm. Why it matters: Latinos accounted for around 80% of workforce growth from 2010 to 2017, the fastest growing demographic. They are expected to represent...
ECONOMY
Axios

More than 16% of Floridians work from home

The share of Floridians who work remotely has more than doubled since 2019, signaling how the pandemic has transformed the way we work. By the numbers: More than 16% of Floridians primarily worked remotely last year, up from 7% in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey released last week.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

White House releases state-by-state data on student debt relief eligibility

The White House on Tuesday released state-by-state data on how President Biden's student debt relief plan will impact borrowers. The big picture: Over 40 million borrowers are eligible for the debt relief, and nearly 20 million borrowers could see their entire remaining balance discharged, according to the White House. States...
POTUS
Axios

Despite pandemic, U.S. Latinos’ output eclipses U.K. and India GDPs

The total economic output of U.S. Latinos reached $2.8 trillion in 2020, surpassing the GDPs of the U.K. and India, according to a report released Thursday. Why it matters: The report showed U.S. Latino buying power and economic output grew during the pandemic despite the disproportional impact it had on Latino communities, Russell writes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

The staying power of quiet quitting

The work philosophy of quiet quitting — a rebellion against the "rise and grind" ethos — is spreading quickly and widely among young workers. And this has the potential to change how we all work. Driving the news: 82% of Gen Zers say the idea of doing the...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Axios

Iran's Raisi: "America trampled upon the nuclear accord"

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi used his speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday to attack the U.S. over the 2015 nuclear deal. Why it matters: Raisi’s tough speech was another sign that Iran is not willing to make compromises and that the nuclear talks are at a stalemate.
WORLD
NewsBreak
Economy
Axios

Activist investor Ancora wants Kohl's chair and CEO out

Ancora Holdings is calling on the board of department store Kohl's to remove both its chair and CEO and replace them with executives with turnaround experience, the activist investor said Thursday. Why it matters: Third time's a charm? Ancora was part of a group of activists that successfully pushed for...
BUSINESS
Axios

Biden admin to cover Hurricane Fiona recovery costs for next month

President Biden announced Thursday that the federal government will cover 100% of costs for the next month as Puerto Rico recovers from Hurricane Fiona. Driving the news: The move, which will surge federal resources, comes a day after Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Puerto Rico and ordered federal aid to assist with recovery efforts.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Seeing through the anti-BlackRock noise

Here's an evergreen tweet: BlackRock is being attacked by politicians for its ESG stance. Why it matters: Politicians, by their nature, are good at making noise. (To be fair, BlackRock founder and CEO Larry Fink is no slouch on that front, either.) But when it comes to investment supertankers like BlackRock, noise is mostly just noise.
BUSINESS
Axios

Cancer progress threatened by pandemic and Roe decision, report says

The great strides in cancer survivability seen in recent decades could be undercut by fallout from the pandemic, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and continued disparities in health care access, scientists warn. The good news: There's been a 32% reduction in American cancer deaths from 1991 to 2019, with...
CANCER
Axios

AI is digging up how plants tolerate drought and heat

Artificial intelligence is guiding plant breeding — and helping to speed up the development of crops that scientists hope can better cope with devastating drought and heat. Why it matters: Droughts in China, Europe, East Africa and North America are damaging crops and contributing to food insecurity and hunger crises around the world.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Britain launches plan to ease doctor waiting lists

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's health minister on Thursday pledged to cut waiting times for doctors' appointments and launched a fund to support social care, in a plan that drew criticism for not doing enough to solve a staffing crisis in the National Health Service (NHS).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Japan to ease travel restrictions as pandemic wanes

Japan will ease pandemic-related travel restrictions next month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Thursday, making it easier for tourists to enter the country. Why it matters: Japan has long been a popular travel destination in Asia, recording nearly 32 million visitors in 2019. But the pandemic has devastated its tourism industry, with less than 250,000 people visiting Japan last year.
TRAVEL
