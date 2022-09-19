Read full article on original website
Employers sit out latest COVID vaccine booster push
Employers are not-so-mysteriously staying quiet about the latest COVID vaccine rollout. The big picture: While some companies have already quietly rolled back mandates, the White House earlier this month called on businesses to encourage worker access to the new bivalent COVID booster. So far, the response has been slow — seemingly putting an end to employers' active role in combating the pandemic.
Is COVID transitioning from a pandemic to a problem?
President Biden said "the pandemic is over" in an interview with CBS’ 60 minutes on Sunday. But the White House is still asking Congress for an additional 22.4 billion in COVID funding. In the U.S., nearly 3,000 people died from COVID in the past week. The World Health Organization Director-General says the end of the pandemic "is in sight," but that "we are not there yet."
Representation in speechwriting is increasing but still behind
Speechwriting is a niche but impactful profession. Those with the pen are essential to recording history, and their words offer a snapshot in time. Why it matters: The most pressing issues of the day — economics, climate change, education and social justice — disproportionately affect communities of color, yet those crafting the message rarely come from these communities.
Report: 3 out of 4 Latinos don't feel included at work
Only about 25% of Latinos say they feel fully included at their workplaces, according to a new report from Bain & Company, a management consulting firm. Why it matters: Latinos accounted for around 80% of workforce growth from 2010 to 2017, the fastest growing demographic. They are expected to represent...
Layoffs, shutdowns hit mortgage industry as high rates crush lending
After getting laid off from her job at mortgage provider Better.com in March, Charmaine Steele interviewed at eight other mortgage companies. Each one subsequently announced layoffs of their own, she tells Axios. At least one has gone out of business. Why it matters: It's lean times in the real estate...
More than 16% of Floridians work from home
The share of Floridians who work remotely has more than doubled since 2019, signaling how the pandemic has transformed the way we work. By the numbers: More than 16% of Floridians primarily worked remotely last year, up from 7% in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey released last week.
White House releases state-by-state data on student debt relief eligibility
The White House on Tuesday released state-by-state data on how President Biden's student debt relief plan will impact borrowers. The big picture: Over 40 million borrowers are eligible for the debt relief, and nearly 20 million borrowers could see their entire remaining balance discharged, according to the White House. States...
Despite pandemic, U.S. Latinos’ output eclipses U.K. and India GDPs
The total economic output of U.S. Latinos reached $2.8 trillion in 2020, surpassing the GDPs of the U.K. and India, according to a report released Thursday. Why it matters: The report showed U.S. Latino buying power and economic output grew during the pandemic despite the disproportional impact it had on Latino communities, Russell writes.
The staying power of quiet quitting
The work philosophy of quiet quitting — a rebellion against the "rise and grind" ethos — is spreading quickly and widely among young workers. And this has the potential to change how we all work. Driving the news: 82% of Gen Zers say the idea of doing the...
Bank CEOs head to Washington for annual congressional testimony
The CEOs of the country's seven largest commercial banks will appear before Congress this morning. Regulatory issues like bank capital requirements are expected to come up — but topics related to consumer protection may take center stage. Who's testifying: Out are some banks that have long been the target...
Lapid expresses "cautious optimism" on talks to end Israel-Lebanon maritime dispute
U.S. mediators are engaged in indirect negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese officials in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in an attempt to reach a deal on the maritime border between the countries, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a briefing with reporters. Why it...
Iran's Raisi: "America trampled upon the nuclear accord"
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi used his speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday to attack the U.S. over the 2015 nuclear deal. Why it matters: Raisi’s tough speech was another sign that Iran is not willing to make compromises and that the nuclear talks are at a stalemate.
Activist investor Ancora wants Kohl's chair and CEO out
Ancora Holdings is calling on the board of department store Kohl's to remove both its chair and CEO and replace them with executives with turnaround experience, the activist investor said Thursday. Why it matters: Third time's a charm? Ancora was part of a group of activists that successfully pushed for...
Biden admin to cover Hurricane Fiona recovery costs for next month
President Biden announced Thursday that the federal government will cover 100% of costs for the next month as Puerto Rico recovers from Hurricane Fiona. Driving the news: The move, which will surge federal resources, comes a day after Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Puerto Rico and ordered federal aid to assist with recovery efforts.
Seeing through the anti-BlackRock noise
Here's an evergreen tweet: BlackRock is being attacked by politicians for its ESG stance. Why it matters: Politicians, by their nature, are good at making noise. (To be fair, BlackRock founder and CEO Larry Fink is no slouch on that front, either.) But when it comes to investment supertankers like BlackRock, noise is mostly just noise.
Cancer progress threatened by pandemic and Roe decision, report says
The great strides in cancer survivability seen in recent decades could be undercut by fallout from the pandemic, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and continued disparities in health care access, scientists warn. The good news: There's been a 32% reduction in American cancer deaths from 1991 to 2019, with...
AI is digging up how plants tolerate drought and heat
Artificial intelligence is guiding plant breeding — and helping to speed up the development of crops that scientists hope can better cope with devastating drought and heat. Why it matters: Droughts in China, Europe, East Africa and North America are damaging crops and contributing to food insecurity and hunger crises around the world.
Federal investigators recommend changes to FDA's EUA policy for tests
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Federal investigators on Wednesday recommended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revise its emergency use authorization (EUA) policies for tests to ensure better availability and quality during future infectious disease outbreaks.
Britain launches plan to ease doctor waiting lists
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's health minister on Thursday pledged to cut waiting times for doctors' appointments and launched a fund to support social care, in a plan that drew criticism for not doing enough to solve a staffing crisis in the National Health Service (NHS).
Japan to ease travel restrictions as pandemic wanes
Japan will ease pandemic-related travel restrictions next month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Thursday, making it easier for tourists to enter the country. Why it matters: Japan has long been a popular travel destination in Asia, recording nearly 32 million visitors in 2019. But the pandemic has devastated its tourism industry, with less than 250,000 people visiting Japan last year.
