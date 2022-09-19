President Biden said "the pandemic is over" in an interview with CBS’ 60 minutes on Sunday. But the White House is still asking Congress for an additional 22.4 billion in COVID funding. In the U.S., nearly 3,000 people died from COVID in the past week. The World Health Organization Director-General says the end of the pandemic "is in sight," but that "we are not there yet."

